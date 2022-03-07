Digital News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

'Independent news': initiative uses programmatic ads to bypass Russian censors

A team of more than 20 digital marketing experts have created the ads, which lead locals to responsible news outlets.

(Getty Images/Anton Petrus)
(Getty Images/Anton Petrus)

Members of the ad industry from countries including the UK are countering misinformation in Russia by buying digital ads that lead locals to trusted news sources.

A team of more than 20 digital marketing experts from three countries has created the ads, which include politically neutral titles such as “What’s happening in Ukraine?”.

Having launched at the end of February, the ads have so far reached more than two million people in Russia and led 42,000 people to click on the ads as of last week.

Rob Blackie, founder of the voluntary project, which has currently raised more than £30,000 on Crowdfunder, is a digital advertising expert with more than 25 years' experience in the industry. The rest of his team remains anonymous.

Speaking to Campaign, Blackie said they were well versed in all the “weird places” that ads can be bought to bypass Russian censorship, via programmatic advertising and self-service websites that do not have a person checking suitability.

He added: “Everyone's assumption is that there's no way to get independent news into Russia. But our assumption, and so far we appear to be right, is that they won't be very good at censoring stuff in terms of advertising.

“If you have a sense of a newspaper, and you're posting, it's very easy to send the police to beat everyone up and shut down the newspaper. It’s quite hard to do that with advertising because it doesn't appear on a fixed website.”

So far, the target demographics have been biased towards people in larger Russian cities, including Moscow, St Petersburg and Krasnodar, as well as reaching people in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine. 

However, Blackie said the ads had also reached people in the far east of Russia.

He added: “I am hoping the concept gets picked up by someone who scales it to being even bigger. There’s a real opportunity to reach the people of Russia because I think they’re waiting to find out what’s going on.”

Since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russian news outlets have been heavily censored or are disseminating outright lies and propaganda. 

On 26 February, the country’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, warned that content would be restricted if media used “false information”, or terms such as “invasion”, “attack”, or “act of war”. Journalists who report so-called "fake news" can face 15 years in prison.

So far, US Congress-funded Krym.Realii, Radio Free Europe’s Current Time TV, independent radio station Ekho Moskvy and independent news channel Dozhd have had access blocked or shut down.

On state-controlled Rossiya 1 and Channel 1, Russia’s attack is referred to as a "special [military] operation to defend the people's republics".

Despite the struggle for information, Blackie is reassured by the willingness to help those in need.

He said: “This is a sign that the technology industry in rich countries and in democracies can be a force for good. We often fixate on the bad things and they’re true. 

“But it's also true that we can use them for good and it’s reassuring how many people have contacted me wanting to be involved.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

6 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Singtel names new creative lead agency

7 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

9 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

10 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

Related Articles

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
PR
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s ...

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia
News
2 days ago
Ben Bold

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia

'The fear is indescribable': testimonials of Havas staff in war-torn Ukraine
News
16 hours ago
Imogen Watson

'The fear is indescribable': testimonials of Havas ...

Unilever stops adspend and McDonald's 'pauses all operations' in Russia
News
8 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Unilever stops adspend and McDonald's 'pauses all ...

Just Published

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese villages
Analysis
17 minutes ago
Minnie Wang

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese ...

Brands and platforms like PepsiCo, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibili have stepped up support through CSR programmes while encouraging online consumer education and interaction.

Parental leave policies leave inequities of maternity leave behind
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Parental leave policies leave inequities of ...

Agencies that have evolved their offerings in this area say they’re reaping the benefits along with their people. If only such policies were more widespread across APAC.

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender initiatives in APAC, and which have none at all?
Digital
2 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender ...

As part of our International Women’s Day content, we have analysed the gender initiatives, targets and staff ratios across the 41 agencies we judged in our Agency Report Card project to establish average ratios, who is leading and who is lagging.

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore

The agency announces two new leaders following the surprise exodus of its Singapore leadership team last year.