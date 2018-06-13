russia

'Independent news': initiative uses programmatic ads to bypass Russian censors
1 hour ago
Shauna Lewis

'Independent news': initiative uses programmatic ads to bypass Russian censors

A team of more than 20 digital marketing experts have created the ads, which lead locals to responsible news outlets.

On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its wartime experience
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its wartime experience

A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, staffers at Kyiv-based ad agency Bickerstaff provide a window into daily life under fire.

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Many had abandoned the Russian market in the years before the war started, and all are pledging to help employees affected by the crisis.

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia
1 day ago
Ben Bold

Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia

Meanwhile, Ukrainian creatives will be welcomed free of charge.

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' Ukraine invasion
2 days ago
Ben Bold

WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' Ukraine invasion

Agency is working with Russian 'people, clients and partners to consider all options including transfer of ownership and divestment'.

Twitter ready to kick off global World Cup conversation
Jun 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Twitter ready to kick off global World Cup conversation

Maya Hari says the platform is primed for football fever through new content partnerships and its position as “the world’s 24/7 sports bar”.

