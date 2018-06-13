russia
'Independent news': initiative uses programmatic ads to bypass Russian censors
A team of more than 20 digital marketing experts have created the ads, which lead locals to responsible news outlets.
On the ground in Ukraine: One agency shares its wartime experience
A week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, staffers at Kyiv-based ad agency Bickerstaff provide a window into daily life under fire.
How global PR agencies are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Many had abandoned the Russian market in the years before the war started, and all are pledging to help employees affected by the crisis.
Cannes Lions bans award entries from Russia
Meanwhile, Ukrainian creatives will be welcomed free of charge.
WPP shuts down Russian operations as it 'condemns' Ukraine invasion
Agency is working with Russian 'people, clients and partners to consider all options including transfer of ownership and divestment'.
Twitter ready to kick off global World Cup conversation
Maya Hari says the platform is primed for football fever through new content partnerships and its position as “the world’s 24/7 sports bar”.
