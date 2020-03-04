censorship

China and the US dial up media war
Mar 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

The ongoing tussle between China and the US has evolved into a game of press expulsions.

What if China closes the VPN window in its 'great firewall'?
Feb 7, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Amid reports that China is ready to block non-approved VPN (virtual private network) services, how will the industry be impacted?

Censored-book shop, disappearing art highlight threats to expression
Feb 20, 2017
Ad Nut

Amnesty International, with Ogilvy and Brand Union, makes a statement about erosion of freedom in Hong Kong.

China’s ban on remakes of foreign shows: A decision made by 'old-school minds'
Aug 6, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - SARFT, China’s film and TV censorship board, has issued six more thou-shalt-nots in a list of new regulations for Chinese television, one of which is a ban on remakes or clones of foreign TV shows.

Digital moves this week from Barbie, Apple and Twangoo
Jun 10, 2011
Emily Tan

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

News portals FT, Wall Street Journal experience access issues in China
Oct 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

BEIJING – Major news and media portals like the Chinese website of the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have been experiencing blockage of their sites, leading to heated discussions on chat forums.

