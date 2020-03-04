censorship
China and the US dial up media war
The ongoing tussle between China and the US has evolved into a game of press expulsions.
What if China closes the VPN window in its 'great firewall'?
Amid reports that China is ready to block non-approved VPN (virtual private network) services, how will the industry be impacted?
Censored-book shop, disappearing art highlight threats to expression
Amnesty International, with Ogilvy and Brand Union, makes a statement about erosion of freedom in Hong Kong.
China’s ban on remakes of foreign shows: A decision made by 'old-school minds'
BEIJING - SARFT, China’s film and TV censorship board, has issued six more thou-shalt-nots in a list of new regulations for Chinese television, one of which is a ban on remakes or clones of foreign TV shows.
Digital moves this week from Barbie, Apple and Twangoo
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
News portals FT, Wall Street Journal experience access issues in China
BEIJING – Major news and media portals like the Chinese website of the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal have been experiencing blockage of their sites, leading to heated discussions on chat forums.
