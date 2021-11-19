Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Income awards media account to OMD

Integrated planning and buying remit is understood to be worth S$5 million.

Insurance cooperative NTUC Income has appointed OMD Singapore as its media agency following a pitch.

The agency will manage integrated media planning and buying. The incumbent was Dentsu and the estimated billings for the account are S$5 million (US$3.68 million), Campaign understands.

"Income is on a mission to better understand our customers’ needs online and offline, leveraging data and marketing technology," Anny Huang, the company's head of digital business, said in a release. "To keep our new brand promise of 'Made Yours', we need our media strategies to deliver the most seamless and delightful customer experiences as well. With OMD's understanding of our business and martech stack, we know that their appointment as our new media partner will bear fruit on our journey towards a financial planning experience made more personal.”

Sadhan Mishra, MD of OMD Singapore said the client understands the significance of finding the right balance between building a strong brand and delivering effective performance, adding that Income's internal investments in people, processes and technology are consistent with OMD's own ambitions. 

