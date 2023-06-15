Advertising Digital Media PR Analysis Opinions The Information
Yannick Bolloré
7 hours ago

Inclusive thinking must be at every stage of the process

The Havas chief executive and chairman says a collective focus on inclusivity produces creative work that will make a positive impact on society.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive,  Havas

How can creativity be more inclusive? What I’ve always loved about advertising is that it brings together people from varied backgrounds, experiences and expertise, working collectively to achieve be

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

3 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

7 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

9 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

Related Articles

Don’t see any major slowdown hampering the industry: Yannick Bolloré
Nov 23, 2022
Raahil Chopra

Don’t see any major slowdown hampering the ...

Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not competition
Jun 21, 2022
Yannick Bolloré

Yannick Bolloré: A culture of collaboration, not ...

Yannick Bolloré interview: ‘Havas is stronger now than before virus crisis’
May 11, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Yannick Bolloré interview: ‘Havas is stronger now ...

Just Published

It's AI's time in the sun at Cannes
40 minutes ago
Chris Daniels

It's AI's time in the sun at Cannes

Artificial intelligence probably won’t win a Grand Prix but it will be the hot topic of conversation.

UK ad chiefs warn: ‘Advertised emissions’ won't help our industry to reach net zero
50 minutes ago
Paul Bainsfair

UK ad chiefs warn: ‘Advertised emissions’ won't ...

The bosses of the AA, IPA and ISBA say tracking carbon impact is vital but argue Purpose Disruptors' methodology is flawed because it overstates the emissions attributable to advertising.

The Brandtech Group acquires Singapore-based AI ad generator Pencil
7 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

The Brandtech Group acquires Singapore-based AI ad ...

Hot on the heels of its Jellyfish takeover, the Brandtech Group has bought an AI firm with which it has built an enterprise AI solution being piloted by Unilever and Bayer.

AI will replace 7.5% of U.S. agency jobs by 2030: Forrester
7 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

AI will replace 7.5% of U.S. agency jobs by 2030: ...

Research firm predicts that 32,000 jobs within U.S. ad agencies and related services companies will be lost to automation within the next seven years — predominantly impacting administrative, sales and market research roles.