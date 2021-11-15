|
The most misspelled brands on the internet
|
Rank
|
Brand name
|
Commonly misspelled online as
|
Average no. of times misspelled online (per month)
|
1.
|
Hyundai
|
Hundai, Hiundai
|
605,000
|
2.
|
Lamborghini
|
Lamborgini, Lambogini
|
365,000
|
3.
|
Ferrari
|
Ferari
|
123,000
|
4.
|
Hennessy
|
Henessy, Hennesy, Henesy
|
95,100
|
5.
|
Heineken
|
Heinken
|
90,000
|
6.
|
Gillette
|
Gillete, Gilette, Gilete
|
82,000
|
7.
|
Suzuki
|
Susuki, Suzki
|
78,800
|
8.
|
Haagen-Dazs
|
Haagen Daz, Haagen Dasz, Haagen Das, Haagen Daaz
|
59,600
|
9.
|
Uniqlo
|
Uniclo, Unilo, Uniql
|
58,600
|
10.
|
Verizon
|
Verison
|
48,000
|
11. =
|
Huawei
|
Huwaei, Huwai
|
46,000
|
11. =
|
Fedex
|
Fedx
|
46,000
|
12.
|
Bugatti
|
Bugati, Bogati
|
45,500
|
13.
|
Volkswagen
|
Volkwagen, Volwagen
|
42,900
|
14.
|
Christian Louboutin
|
Christian Loubotin
|
42,000
|
15.
|
Sriracha
|
Siracha
|
38,000
|
16.
|
Nutella
|
Nutela
|
31,000
|
17.
|
Deloitte
|
Deloite
|
27,000
|
18.
|
Dolce & Gabbana
|
Dolce Gabana, Dolce and Gabana
|
25,000
|
19.
|
AstraZeneca
|
AstraZenica
|
20,000
|
20.
|
Porsche
|
Porsh, Porsch
|
19,500
Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report
Hennessy, Gillette, Haagen-Dazs and Uniqlo are also in the top 10 of the study compiled by money.co.uk
