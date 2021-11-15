Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report

Hyundai is the most misspelled brand on the internet according to a report from money.co.uk, which used online analytics tool Ahrefs.

The brand is misspelled by more than 6,00,000 users a month and common errors include Hundia and Hiundai.

In second place is Lamborghini, with an average of 3,65,000 inaccurate online searches a month for the luxury sports car manufacturer. Those searching for Lamborghini, are typically misspelling it as ‘Lamborgini’ (3,51,000 monthly searches) and ‘Lambogini’ (14,000 monthly searches).

Ferrari is in third position. The misspelled ‘Ferari’ is searched online an average 1,23,000 times a month.