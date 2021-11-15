Marketing PR News
Campaign India Team
19 hours ago

Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report

Hennessy, Gillette, Haagen-Dazs and Uniqlo are also in the top 10 of the study compiled by money.co.uk

Hyundai is the most misspelled brand on the internet according to a report from money.co.uk, which used online analytics tool Ahrefs.
 
The brand is misspelled by more than 6,00,000 users a month and common errors include Hundia and Hiundai.
 
In second place is Lamborghini, with an average of 3,65,000 inaccurate online searches a month for the luxury sports car manufacturer. Those searching for Lamborghini, are typically misspelling it as ‘Lamborgini’ (3,51,000 monthly searches) and ‘Lambogini’ (14,000 monthly searches).
 
Ferrari is in third position. The misspelled ‘Ferari’ is searched online an average 1,23,000 times a month.
 

The most misspelled brands on the internet

Rank

Brand name

Commonly misspelled online as

Average no. of times misspelled online (per month)

1.

Hyundai

Hundai, Hiundai

605,000

2.

Lamborghini

Lamborgini, Lambogini

365,000

3.

Ferrari

Ferari

123,000

4.

Hennessy

Henessy, Hennesy, Henesy

95,100

5.

Heineken

Heinken

90,000

6.

Gillette

Gillete, Gilette, Gilete

82,000

7.

Suzuki

Susuki, Suzki

78,800

8.

Haagen-Dazs

Haagen Daz, Haagen Dasz, Haagen Das, Haagen Daaz

59,600

9.

Uniqlo

Uniclo, Unilo, Uniql

58,600

10.

Verizon

Verison

48,000

11. =

Huawei

Huwaei, Huwai

46,000

11. =

Fedex

Fedx

46,000

12.

Bugatti

Bugati, Bogati

45,500

13.

Volkswagen

Volkwagen, Volwagen

42,900

14.

Christian Louboutin

Christian Loubotin

42,000

15.

Sriracha

Siracha

38,000

16.

Nutella

Nutela

31,000

17.

Deloitte

Deloite

27,000

18.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce Gabana, Dolce and Gabana

25,000

19.

AstraZeneca

AstraZenica

20,000

20.

Porsche

Porsh, Porsch

19,500
 
Source:
Campaign India

