Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report

Hennessy, Gillette, Haagen-Dazs and Uniqlo are also in the top 10 of the study compiled by money.co.uk

Brands adopt equine icons for Year of the Horse
Feb 6, 2014
Benjamin Li

Brands adopt equine icons for Year of the Horse

While a few brands that have always featured horse logos are sure to benefit this year, many others that don't want to miss out on a China-focused marketing opportunity are adding an equine twist to their iconography. We present a collection of the former and the latter.

Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane
Jun 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane

HONG KONG - Campaign recently visited the Lamborghini showroom in Wan Chai, unfortunately not for a test-drive, but to talk to Josephine Lee, the brand's marketing general manager for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

