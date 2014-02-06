Search
21 hours ago
Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report
Hennessy, Gillette, Haagen-Dazs and Uniqlo are also in the top 10 of the study compiled by money.co.uk
Feb 6, 2014
Brands adopt equine icons for Year of the Horse
While a few brands that have always featured horse logos are sure to benefit this year, many others that don't want to miss out on a China-focused marketing opportunity are adding an equine twist to their iconography. We present a collection of the former and the latter.
Jun 24, 2013
Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane
HONG KONG - Campaign recently visited the Lamborghini showroom in Wan Chai, unfortunately not for a test-drive, but to talk to Josephine Lee, the brand's marketing general manager for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.
