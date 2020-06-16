lamborghini

Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report

Hennessy, Gillette, Haagen-Dazs and Uniqlo are also in the top 10 of the study compiled by money.co.uk

Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China
Jun 16, 2020
Carol Huang

Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China

An elaborate car-show-style launch event for the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly what it appears to be.

Lamborghini introduces Huracán LP 610-4 in Hong Kong
Sep 10, 2014

Lamborghini introduces Huracán LP 610-4 in Hong Kong

After private viewings in Hong Kong in February and an official introduction in Geneva in March, Lamborghini officially introduced the Huracán LP610-4 in Hong Kong this week. Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, unveiled the car. The brand has hosted 25,000 visitors at a popup museum it set up in Hong Kong in May. The Huracán starts at HK$4 million (US$516,000) including taxes. We can't help observing that any sold in Hong Kong will be doomed to spend most of their lives creeping along in traffic, hoping in vain for a chance to approach their top speed of more than 325 km/h.

Lamborghini to open pop-up museum in Hong Kong
May 16, 2014
Benjamin Li

Lamborghini to open pop-up museum in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Lamborghini will showcase its heritage and a series of special-edition cars at its first pop-up museum in Asia.

The week's top 10 most-read stories: Singapore's hawker-food throwdown, Cannes wrapup
Jun 28, 2013
Matthew Miller

The week's top 10 most-read stories: Singapore's hawker-food throwdown, Cannes wrapup

ASIA-PACIFIC - SingTel's 'Hawker Heroes' challenge involving celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey attracts the most readers for the week, followed by parting thoughts from Cannes, Eva Air's glitzy (but empty) campaign and a profile of Lamborghini's Hong Kong marketing GM.

Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane
Jun 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane

HONG KONG - Campaign recently visited the Lamborghini showroom in Wan Chai, unfortunately not for a test-drive, but to talk to Josephine Lee, the brand's marketing general manager for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

