After private viewings in Hong Kong in February and an official introduction in Geneva in March, Lamborghini officially introduced the Huracán LP610-4 in Hong Kong this week. Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, unveiled the car. The brand has hosted 25,000 visitors at a popup museum it set up in Hong Kong in May. The Huracán starts at HK$4 million (US$516,000) including taxes. We can't help observing that any sold in Hong Kong will be doomed to spend most of their lives creeping along in traffic, hoping in vain for a chance to approach their top speed of more than 325 km/h.