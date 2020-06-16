lamborghini
Hyundai is the most misspelled brand online: Report
Hennessy, Gillette, Haagen-Dazs and Uniqlo are also in the top 10 of the study compiled by money.co.uk
Lego and Lamborghini collaborate on new-car launch in China
An elaborate car-show-style launch event for the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly what it appears to be.
Lamborghini introduces Huracán LP 610-4 in Hong Kong
After private viewings in Hong Kong in February and an official introduction in Geneva in March, Lamborghini officially introduced the Huracán LP610-4 in Hong Kong this week. Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, unveiled the car. The brand has hosted 25,000 visitors at a popup museum it set up in Hong Kong in May. The Huracán starts at HK$4 million (US$516,000) including taxes. We can't help observing that any sold in Hong Kong will be doomed to spend most of their lives creeping along in traffic, hoping in vain for a chance to approach their top speed of more than 325 km/h.
Lamborghini to open pop-up museum in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Lamborghini will showcase its heritage and a series of special-edition cars at its first pop-up museum in Asia.
The week's top 10 most-read stories: Singapore's hawker-food throwdown, Cannes wrapup
ASIA-PACIFIC - SingTel's 'Hawker Heroes' challenge involving celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey attracts the most readers for the week, followed by parting thoughts from Cannes, Eva Air's glitzy (but empty) campaign and a profile of Lamborghini's Hong Kong marketing GM.
Josephine Lee, Lamborghini's HK marketing GM, discusses life in the fast lane
HONG KONG - Campaign recently visited the Lamborghini showroom in Wan Chai, unfortunately not for a test-drive, but to talk to Josephine Lee, the brand's marketing general manager for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.
