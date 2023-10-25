How exactly is AI used in APAC marketing? Please take our survey

The rapid adoption of generative AI tools is quickly changing the way marketing communications is being done across Asia-Pacific. There is no hotter topic in marketing industry circles this year.

Already the central theme of many conferences and articles, most case studies and presentations still showcase pilot campaigns or describe how AI is being adopted by individual brands or agencies.

In order to gain a clear picture of where the entire industry sits when it comes to applying AI, Campaign Asia-Pacific has teamed up to survey senior marketers and agency professionals on their current and future use of AI.

If you are a mid-level, senior or executive manager at a brand or agency, we want to hear from you. Questions we'll be asking in our 10-minute survey will relate to the following and more:

Readiness, adoption & barriers

Partnerships

Effects on marketing budgets

Efficiences

Concerns

The results of this study will be published by Campaign and Forrester in December 2023, and will be sent to you in the form of a report as a thank you for your participation (if you leave your email address in the end of the survey).

Any information you provide to us will be anonymised and used for this research only. We will only analyse and use the data on an aggregate basis, and won’t trace it back to an individual.

Your input is valuable to us. Thank you for your help in advance.