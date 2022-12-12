Partner Content
Staff Reporters
Dec 12, 2022

How APAC brands can deliver growth in a downturn

Adapting during fast-changing times is hard enough — but what does it take to not just survive, but actually thrive during an economic downturn? That’s the thorny issue Campaign tackled during an ambitious global podcast series in partnership with Wavemaker.

How APAC brands can deliver growth in a downturn

Recorded in front of a live audience in Singapore, this special edition podcast saw (or rather, heard) brand and agency marketers from L’Oréal, Mondelēz, and Wavemaker Asia-Pacific expound on shifting consumer trends within APAC and the importance of investing ad dollars shrewdly during economic headwinds.

Underpinned by trenchant new Wavemaker research, the thought-provoking discussion delved into the agility of Asian markets and why a great deal of optimism remains in APAC, despite macroeconomic challenges. On the back of a massive wave of digitisation in the region, Asian consumers have never had more purchasing power, and the region still presents more opportunities than challenges to forward-thinking brands that play their cards right.

Campaign Asia editorial director Robert Sawatzky is joined by Sindhuja Rai, global media investment and AMEA CX lead at Mondelēz; Umesh Phadke, chief transformation officer, SAPMENA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa), L’Oréal; Gordon Domlija, CEO at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific; and Rose Huskey, chief client officer at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific.

This podcast is a must-listen for all marketers who are navigating and delivering growth in a diverse region and rapidly changing economic landscape.

Listen to the full insights below.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Why brand advertising is your best friend in a downturn
Nov 1, 2022
Damian Thompson

Why brand advertising is your best friend in a downturn

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
Dec 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration
Oct 5, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising ...

Global advertising records 'highest growth rate ever' in 2021: Magna
Dec 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

Global advertising records 'highest growth rate ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.