How APAC brands can deliver growth in a downturn

Recorded in front of a live audience in Singapore, this special edition podcast saw (or rather, heard) brand and agency marketers from L’Oréal, Mondelēz, and Wavemaker Asia-Pacific expound on shifting consumer trends within APAC and the importance of investing ad dollars shrewdly during economic headwinds.

Underpinned by trenchant new Wavemaker research, the thought-provoking discussion delved into the agility of Asian markets and why a great deal of optimism remains in APAC, despite macroeconomic challenges. On the back of a massive wave of digitisation in the region, Asian consumers have never had more purchasing power, and the region still presents more opportunities than challenges to forward-thinking brands that play their cards right.

Campaign Asia editorial director Robert Sawatzky is joined by Sindhuja Rai, global media investment and AMEA CX lead at Mondelēz; Umesh Phadke, chief transformation officer, SAPMENA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa), L’Oréal; Gordon Domlija, CEO at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific; and Rose Huskey, chief client officer at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific.

This podcast is a must-listen for all marketers who are navigating and delivering growth in a diverse region and rapidly changing economic landscape.

Listen to the full insights below.