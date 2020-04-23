spending

Coca-Cola pauses marketing spend amid Covid-19
Apr 23, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Coca-Cola pauses marketing spend amid Covid-19

Soft-drinks giant plans to re-engage with consumers 'when timing is right'.

Unilever upped marketing spend to €7.27 billion in 2019
Mar 11, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Unilever upped marketing spend to €7.27 billion in 2019

FMCG giant has now opened 38 digital hubs and content studios.

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research
Feb 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research

Chinese consumers remain hopeful, are still spending money, and are ready to spend more as soon as they're released from the COVID-19 lockdown, according to fresh research from Wavemaker.

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder
Sep 17, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder

Advertisers should rediscover the lost art of capitalising on adstock theory, according to InSkin Media's APAC GM.

HK advertisers cautious in 2019 amid economic uncertainty: Nielsen
Mar 6, 2019
Jingjing Ma

HK advertisers cautious in 2019 amid economic uncertainty: Nielsen

Online and offline spend predicted to be 50/50 with an ever-increasing focus on advertising ROI

Asia's where it's at for app downloads and spending
May 7, 2018
Matthew Miller

Asia's where it's at for app downloads and spending

TOP OF THE CHARTS: APAC vastly outpaces other regions when it comes to app downloads and spending, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, according to App Annie.

