recession
Why marketers have to think small to win big
"This is a long road back, especially for the hardest-hit industries."
Seven questions for Gordon Domlija on COVID-related media shifts
Wavemaker's APAC president and China CEO weighs in on China's recovery-mode disconnect from other markets, how livestreaming is democratising retail and much more.
The post-COVID vocabulary
While many companies will be setting aside 'emergency working capital' and 'downspacing', plans to enter 'digital hyperdrive' will fuel the 'zoomonomy', predicts Havas' chairman and CEO of India, SEA and North Asia.
Global markets rout continues to pound holding companies
Global recession fears over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to crush markets worldwide as Dentsu and Hakuhodo shares continue to fall in Tokyo trading on Friday.
Survival of the thoughtful
As global recession fears rise, IPG Mediabrands' APAC chief shares his thoughts on how to navigate a challenging economic market.
Could coronavirus tip the global ad market into recession?
Uncertainty is in the air.
