Why marketers have to think small to win big
Jun 30, 2020
Guy Hayward

"This is a long road back, especially for the hardest-hit industries."

Seven questions for Gordon Domlija on COVID-related media shifts
Jun 11, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Wavemaker's APAC president and China CEO weighs in on China's recovery-mode disconnect from other markets, how livestreaming is democratising retail and much more.

The post-COVID vocabulary
Apr 27, 2020
Vishnu Mohan

While many companies will be setting aside 'emergency working capital' and 'downspacing', plans to enter 'digital hyperdrive' will fuel the 'zoomonomy', predicts Havas' chairman and CEO of India, SEA and North Asia.

Global markets rout continues to pound holding companies
Mar 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Global recession fears over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to crush markets worldwide as Dentsu and Hakuhodo shares continue to fall in Tokyo trading on Friday.

Survival of the thoughtful
Mar 12, 2020
Leigh Terry

As global recession fears rise, IPG Mediabrands' APAC chief shares his thoughts on how to navigate a challenging economic market.

Could coronavirus tip the global ad market into recession?
Mar 4, 2020
Daniel Farey-Jones

Uncertainty is in the air.

