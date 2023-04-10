Advertising Marketing Analysis The Information
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

How can adland protect diversity budgets in tough times?

Campaign asks industry leaders in the U.K. how to ensure DEI commitments stick as the economic situation gets stickier.

Clockwise from top-left: James Fox, Ali Hanan, Lydia Amoah, Geoff de Burca, Kate Williams, Jerry Daykin, Chloe Davies

The UK economy is in bad shape, with tough times forecast for the indefinite future. As adland looks to trim costs, there are reports that some agencies (even holding groups) are slashing DE&I talen

Nice choice! This is premium content.

Sign in or join our subscription tier, The Information, today.

The Information

Why Subscribe?

  • Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
  • Premium member-only articles & analysis
  • Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
  • Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

1 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

2 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

4 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

5 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

6 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

10 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Related Articles

Will the fortunes of adland decouple from economic downturn?
Jan 12, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Will the fortunes of adland decouple from economic ...

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI in their ads
Apr 6, 2023
Staff Reporters

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI ...

Media chiefs predict quick industry recovery from recession
Jan 10, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Media chiefs predict quick industry recovery from ...

Just Published

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer
44 minutes ago
Shawn Lim

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief ...

In an exclusive interview, Chin tells Campaign how his consultancy experience made him a better creative.

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB
The Information
44 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB

A string of new business wins and a pulse on innovation are prerequisites for growth, but without stable topline leadership, the agency hasn’t yet lived up to what it’s capable of.

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
1 hour ago
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that GrabBike's discount promo campaigns revved up the fastest acceleration in ad awareness in Indonesia in March

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp
1 hour ago
Nikita Mishra

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

The latest move is seen as an accelerant for creating X— Elon Musk's vision of the 'everything app' and is consistent with the new owner's bid to let go of the old company and its brand value.