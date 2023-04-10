How can adland protect diversity budgets in tough times?

The UK economy is in bad shape, with tough times forecast for the indefinite future. As adland looks to trim costs, there are reports that some agencies (even holding groups) are slashing DE&I talen
Nice choice! This is premium content.
The Information
Why Subscribe?
- Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
- Premium member-only articles & analysis
- Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
- Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]