Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

Spikes Asia has announced the Grand Prix and special awards winners in the 2023 Spikes Asia Awards, adding to the gold, silver and bronze winners announced Tuesday (March 7).

A total of 24 entries that won gold Spikes, or Spikes in categories that don't award gold, silver and bronze, have had their awards elevated to Grand Prix status as of now. In addition, Classify Consent by TBWA Sydney has been announced as the winner of the Grand Prix for Good. In the special awards (see full list below), Leo Burnett was crowned Network of the Year, with Wavemaker taking the equivalent award for media agencies. The Agency of the Year is Leo Burnett, Mumbai and Howatson+Company in Sydney wins Independent Agency of the Year. Among the Grand Prix winners (see full list below), 'Knock Knock by Cheil Worldwide Seoul was a triple winner (Glass, Media, Mobile) making it the most decorated at the Grand Prix level. In addition, three other campaigns won two of the best-in-show awards each: 'Flipvertising' by Chep Network Sydney (Creative Data, Direct); 'Phone It In' by Colenso BBDO Auckland (Outdoor, Radio & Audio) and The First Digital Nation by The Monkeys/Accenture Song Sydney (Digital Craft, PR).

Australia has been awarded the highest number of Spikes awards with 65 in total, followed by India with 61 and Japan in third with 36. Australia also took home the most Grand Prix awards, winning eight of them, followed by South Korea and New Zealand with four each.

From the 3,005 entries from 21 markets, juries shortlisted 651 pieces of work. From the shortlists, 118 bronze, 83 silver, 20 gold Spikes and 25 Grand Prix have been awarded.

"Across the Awards, we have seen some truly inspiring work, which presents a fascinating insight into the creative landscape today, as well as the direction the industry is heading in," said Jenny Lau, events director at Spikes Asia. "We’re excited to uncover key insights and trends through Spikes Unlocked on 23 March and the Spikes Creativity Report on 30 March."



SPECIAL AWARDS



Network of the Year

Leo Burnett BBDO Worldwide TBWA Worldwide

Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year

Leo Burnett, Mumbai Cheil Worldwide, Seoul

Media Network of the Year

Wavemaker PHD Worldwide

Independent Agency of the Year

Howatson+Company, Sydney, Australia Special, Auckland, New Zealand Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Sydney, Australia

Agency of the Year by Market

Australia: The Monkeys/Accenture Song, Sydney

Hong Kong: Cheil Hong Kong

India: Leo Burnett, Mumbai

Japan: Dentsu Inc., Tokyo

China: TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Shanghai

New Zealand: DDB Auckland

Singapore: Mullenlowe Singapore

South Korea: Cheil Worldwide, Seoul

Thailand: Ogilvy Bangkok

Philippines: Leo Burnett, Manila

Strategy & Effectiveness Agency

The Monkeys/Accenture Song, Sydney Leo Burnett, Sydney BBDO India, Mumbai

Spikes Palm

Lunar Films, China Collider, Australia Revolver, Australia Factory01, Thailand Finch, Australia

All results can be found at the Spikes Asia Love the Work website.