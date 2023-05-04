Havas Media Group India to handle Puma's entire media mandate

Puma India has appointed Havas Media Group as its media agency on record. Puma has been working with the agency for parts of its offline business prior to this move.

Now, the agency will handle the entire offline and online media service. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru team, headed by Saurabh Jain, president – South, Havas Media India.

Recently, Puma had partnered with Havas Media Group's for a print and OOH campaign announcing Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador.

Shreya Sachdev, head - marketing, Puma India, said, “Puma holds a leading position in the sports and lifestyle segment in the country with state-of-the-art product innovations and influence on youth culture. As a brand, we keep a sharp focus on staying relevant and resonating with our audience across markets and platforms. With Havas Media Group India, we look forward to effectively connect with our consumers at scale.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Puma as a brand is known for its strong voice and vibrant spirit. Havas Media Group India has been on an upward trajectory consistently; last year was a landmark year for us as we were recognized as a dominant agency by RECMA and secured second place among all media agencies in the country. For us, winning the mandate of a brand like PUMA has set the tone for the remaining year and we can’t wait to offer our expertise to the global sports brand. At Havas Media, we focus on designing and delivering impactful media solutions and hence, resonate with PUMA’s efforts to leverage relevant consumer touch points, services and messages that hold immense credibility for its audience. We are excited to make a meaningful difference for brand Puma and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”