Advertising Marketing News
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Havas Media Group India to handle Puma's entire media mandate

Puma has been working with the agency for parts of its offline business prior to this.

Havas Media Group India to handle Puma's entire media mandate
Puma India has appointed Havas Media Group as its media agency on record. Puma has been working with the agency for parts of its offline business prior to this move.
 
Now, the agency will handle the entire offline and online media service. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru team, headed by Saurabh Jain, president – South, Havas Media India.
 
Recently, Puma had partnered with Havas Media Group's for a print and OOH campaign announcing Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador.
 
Shreya Sachdev, head - marketing, Puma India, said, “Puma holds a leading position in the sports and lifestyle segment in the country with state-of-the-art product innovations and influence on youth culture. As a brand, we keep a sharp focus on staying relevant and resonating with our audience across markets and platforms. With Havas Media Group India, we look forward to effectively connect with our consumers at scale.”
 
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Puma as a brand is known for its strong voice and vibrant spirit. Havas Media Group India has been on an upward trajectory consistently; last year was a landmark year for us as we were recognized as a dominant agency by RECMA and secured second place among all media agencies in the country. For us, winning the mandate of a brand like PUMA has set the tone for the remaining year and we can’t wait to offer our expertise to the global sports brand. At Havas Media, we focus on designing and delivering impactful media solutions and hence, resonate with PUMA’s efforts to leverage relevant consumer touch points, services and messages that hold immense credibility for its audience. We are excited to make a meaningful difference for brand Puma and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

2 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

3 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

4 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

5 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

6 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

7 Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

8 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

9 Rediffusion announces all-women agency Ladyfinger in India

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

10 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Related Articles

Stagwell's Assembly hires former Havas Media chief
Apr 12, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Stagwell's Assembly hires former Havas Media chief

Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media

Puma appoints Havas Media to global remit
Oct 30, 2018
Staff Reporters

Puma appoints Havas Media to global remit

Havas Media debuts ecommerce offering in Australia
Apr 6, 2022
Staff Reporters

Havas Media debuts ecommerce offering in Australia

Just Published

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from ...

The maker of Bud Light also said it will pay a $500 bonus to workers who were harassed over Mulvaney’s video, but will continue to support LGBTQ+ organisations.

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK
6 hours ago
Campaign UK

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning ...

Brands and agencies rallied for the British King’s coronation.

L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative duties to Tonic Worldwide
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

L’Oréal Paris assigns India's digital creative ...

The account was won post a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Media
The Information
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Publicis Media

Winning PepsiCo's business from China to Southeast Asia is impressive for Publicis and has allowed it to overtake Mindshare in media agency rankings