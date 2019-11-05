Search
Nov 5, 2019
Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain
Sep 9, 2019
Get your cat face on
THE WORK: 'Pumans of Singapore' for Puma by UltraSuperNew.
Jul 2, 2019
Puma invites city-goers to run through mythical world
Interactive running experience created by MediaMonks opened in Shanghai's city centre on Monday
Oct 30, 2018
Puma appoints Havas Media to global remit
AOR appointment for media buying and planning follows a review conducted by ID Comms.
Aug 13, 2018
Puma appoints Y&R as AOR for China
Y&R China won the business via competitive tender against five other agencies.
Oct 12, 2016
What Puma is doing right in Asia
Running, women and a move away from paid media added up to a winning formula in Asia.
