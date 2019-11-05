puma

Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain
Nov 5, 2019
Campaign India Team

Virat Kohli turns 31: 31 ads featuring the Indian captain

Watch the work here

Get your cat face on
Sep 9, 2019
Ad Nut

Get your cat face on

THE WORK: 'Pumans of Singapore' for Puma by UltraSuperNew.

Puma invites city-goers to run through mythical world
Jul 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Puma invites city-goers to run through mythical world

Interactive running experience created by MediaMonks opened in Shanghai's city centre on Monday

Puma appoints Havas Media to global remit
Oct 30, 2018
Staff Reporters

Puma appoints Havas Media to global remit

AOR appointment for media buying and planning follows a review conducted by ID Comms.

Puma appoints Y&R as AOR for China
Aug 13, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Puma appoints Y&R as AOR for China

Y&R China won the business via competitive tender against five other agencies.

What Puma is doing right in Asia
Oct 12, 2016
Byravee Iyer

What Puma is doing right in Asia

Running, women and a move away from paid media added up to a winning formula in Asia.

