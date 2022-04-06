Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Havas Media debuts ecommerce offering in Australia

The new practice will be integrated into Havas’ core media offering, and is aimed at generating incremental revenue for clients.

Adam Steward
Adam Steward

Havas Media has launched Havas Market, a full-service ecommerce offering focussed on creating digital shopping experiences that generate incremental revenue for clients. The offering, which is a tailored version of the global Havas Market, will stretch beyond media into ecommerce strategy, operations, analytics, and customer experience, according to the company.

Havas Market’s capabilities have been fully integrated into the broader Havas Media business and will be streamlined into a single communication approach, the company said. This is also aimed at ensuring that Havas clients are being tended to across the entire customer journey. Havas Market will work also with clients across the full spectrum of ecommerce opportunities, including direct to consumer, marketplaces, and social commerce.

Central to Havas Market’s proposition is its forecast tool which uses a methodology to identify incremental revenue opportunities across client websites and relevant marketplaces.

“The accuracy of Havas Market Forecast opens new performance-based engagement models that align Havas Market directly with client revenue growth,” said Havas managing partner Dan Johns.

Adam Steward, head of performance, has been promoted to head of performance and ecommerce and will lead Havas Market. He will be tasked with building new ecommerce capabilities, digital shopping experiences and revenue streams for brands.

Johns said in a statement: “Adam has a brilliant track record in building the most impressive performance team in Australia; taking on ecommerce is a natural extension of this and will ensure a totally integrated solution.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

4 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

5 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

10 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: Havas Media
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Havas Media

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice
Digital
Oct 7, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Havas Media Group promotes Greg James to new global transformation role
Advertising
Feb 18, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Havas Media Group promotes Greg James to new global ...

Women to Watch 2021: Laura Aldington, Host/Havas
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Laura Aldington, Host/Havas

Just Published

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Jerry Buhlmann joins Dept as chairman

Buhlmann was previously chief executive of the Dentsu Aegis Network.

Unilever’s Conny Braams: ‘Trust not crypto’ should be currency of Web3
Marketing
3 hours ago
Ben Bold

Unilever’s Conny Braams: ‘Trust not crypto’ should ...

Braams has also taken on new role at FMCG giant to mark convergence of marketing and sales.

Mindshare names global chief client officer
Media
3 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare names global chief client officer

Former Aegis Media president Susannah Outfin takes over from Nilufar Fowler.

Creative Minds: Nikki Golez writes to right wrongs
Analysis
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Nikki Golez writes to right wrongs

The copywriter at Dentsu Jayme Syfu answers 11 of our questions. Learn about how she turned away from journalism but nevertheless ended up producing work that increases understanding. Plus, hear about her love of the reality show '90-Day Fiancé' and her overly exciting recurring dreams.