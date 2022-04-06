Havas Media debuts ecommerce offering in Australia

Havas Media has launched Havas Market, a full-service ecommerce offering focussed on creating digital shopping experiences that generate incremental revenue for clients. The offering, which is a tailored version of the global Havas Market, will stretch beyond media into ecommerce strategy, operations, analytics, and customer experience, according to the company.

Havas Market’s capabilities have been fully integrated into the broader Havas Media business and will be streamlined into a single communication approach, the company said. This is also aimed at ensuring that Havas clients are being tended to across the entire customer journey. Havas Market will work also with clients across the full spectrum of ecommerce opportunities, including direct to consumer, marketplaces, and social commerce.

Central to Havas Market’s proposition is its forecast tool which uses a methodology to identify incremental revenue opportunities across client websites and relevant marketplaces.

“The accuracy of Havas Market Forecast opens new performance-based engagement models that align Havas Market directly with client revenue growth,” said Havas managing partner Dan Johns.

Adam Steward, head of performance, has been promoted to head of performance and ecommerce and will lead Havas Market. He will be tasked with building new ecommerce capabilities, digital shopping experiences and revenue streams for brands.

Johns said in a statement: “Adam has a brilliant track record in building the most impressive performance team in Australia; taking on ecommerce is a natural extension of this and will ensure a totally integrated solution.”