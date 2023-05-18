Advertising Media News
Elevations across Havas Media Group India's leadership team

New roles for Harbir Singh, Manish Sharma, Rohan Chincholi, Roopali Sharma, Sanchita Roy and Saurabh Jain

Havas Media Group India has announced elevations across it senior leadership team.
 
Roopali Sharma and Harbir Singh, are elevated as president – North 1 and North 2, respectively.  
 
Sharma was managing partner, head - North 1 and Singh was previously managing partner - North 2. 
 
Saurabh Jain's new role is president - South, Havas Media India. He was previously managing partner - South.
 
Manish Sharma has been elevated as managing partner - West, Havas Media India. Sharma will look after new business acquisitions, growth of the existing roster and service strategies. He was executive vice preident and head - Mumbai.
 
Sanchita Roy has been elevated as chief strategy officer for Havas Media India. She was head of strategy.
 
Rohan Chincholi is now managing partner - digital services, Havas Media India and he will strategise on expanding and enhancing the agency offerings and outcomes. He was head - digital service India. 
 
The newly elevated team will report to Uday Mohan, managing director, Havas Media India.
 
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, "We are delighted to elevate our core leadership team to new roles. Their exceptional dedication and business acumen have been critical to our success. In 2023, we have set very high growth targets for ourselves, and I am confident that the team will tap into attaining exceptional results aiding us create a meaningful difference in the country’s media eco-system. Congratulations to all."
 
Mohan said, “I feel great pride in seeing the team on a rapid growth path. The elevations are aimed at recognising the team’s commitment and further strengthening our core ensuring heightened focus on sustainable growth and unlocking greater possibilities. Best wishes to all for the new journey with additional responsibilities.”
