Havas acquires Australian health communications agency Bastion Brands

Havas Group is acquiring independent Australian health communications agency Bastion Brands to expand its Asia-Pacific reach.

The deal will integrate Bastion Brands into Havas' growing health practice, Havas Health & You (HH&Y), bringing the latter's headcount to more than 350 in Australia. Bastion Brands has already partnered with HH&Y since 2019, servicing clients across the business and working closely with Havas agencies and partners in Australia.

Founded in 2012 by Simon Davies, Bastion Brands' offerings include research, strategy, creative, medical education and digital services. The agency has offices in Melbourne and Sydney and is growing its business in Southeast Asia.

Havas says its investment in its health practice is more important than ever as the size of the APAC health market, with home to more than half the world's population is expected to exceed $300 billion by 2030. In Asia alone, HH&Y says it has grown at over 20% per annum, with a strong presence in 10 markets (Greater China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines). Recent investments include establishing a regional hub for Southeast Asia and strengthening new talent in Japan and China.

“Bastion Brands is recognized for delivering significant and meaningful results for its strong client base of leading pharmaceutical companies across the world,” said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas Group. “Adding its capabilities to our global Havas Health & You network will provide specialized health communications for both that region and our clients globally. Bastion Brands also complements fast growth within our health PR business Red Havas in Australia, and we’re thrilled to officially welcome the Bastion Brands team to our Group.”

“We are delighted to be joining the Havas family. The strength and momentum within Havas Health & You will help us accelerate our strong growth in Australia,” said Simon Davies, Founder and CEO of Bastion Brands. “Now with access to and support from the Havas network, we will be able to offer deeper and broader services to clients, globally developed insights and specialised health products, and even more exciting learning and growth opportunities for our staff.”