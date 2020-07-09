health

The future of lifestyle publishing
Jul 9, 2020
Corinne Ng

The future of lifestyle publishing

Beyond the 'print is dead, digital is king' cliché, three other noteworthy reinventions will emerge to revitalise the industry, according to a Singapore publishing veteran.

Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability

In an interview with Campaign, global CMO Rupen Desai unveils major brand pledges and reveals it will be seeking new agency partners in APAC and Europe to help spread the message.

UK lobby groups call for halt on 'unhealthy' ads until end of lockdown
May 8, 2020
Simon Gwynn

UK lobby groups call for halt on 'unhealthy' ads until end of lockdown

Action on Sugar and Action on Salt say certain brands are capitalising on government 'Stay home' message.

COVID-19: Time to rethink everything we know
Mar 24, 2020
Dick van Motman

COVID-19: Time to rethink everything we know

Let’s use this event to reimagine globalisation, starting with shared health data and contingency planning.

WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia
Oct 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

WPP and Ogilvy Health to pilot well-being wearable in Australia

Employees will wear a device from BioBeats to gather data that will inform future investments in well-being initiatives, according to the companies.

Mindshare and GSK help to brush up on oral health in India
Apr 16, 2019
Ad Nut

Mindshare and GSK help to brush up on oral health in India

New Sensodyne campaign makes use of Google Assistant to help consumers better protect their teeth.

