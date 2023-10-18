Group M partners Amazon Ads on creator-led content

Group M has collaborated with Amazon Ads to introduce creator-led shoppable content for its clients.

Developed by The Goat Agency, Group M clients across EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker, Mindshare and MSix & Partners will be able to place sponsored creator content on sites within Amazon’s demand-side platform.

Amazon DSP allows clients to place programmatic ads on Amazon’s site itself and across a range of different websites.

As well as placing ads on Amazon’s site, clients can also buy an “above the fold” Amazon.com ad placement, which will be exclusive to Group M and Goat clients.

Samantha Bukowski, global head of commerce at Group M Nexus, called the development an “important step” which will better connect creator marketing with the “scale and sophistication” of Nexus’ commerce capabilities.

Amy Armstrong, director of global customer development at Amazon Ads, said she was excited to see the “benefit” of the collaboration for the pair’s “mutual customers”.

As the collaboration continues, The Goat Agency will be able to assess which kind of content works best to drive audiences to a landing page and adjust it accordingly.

Aimed at driving customers back to the Amazon site, brands will also be able to create their own brand store and place the influencer content on it also.

Amy Armstrong, director of global customer development at Amazon Ads, said: “We are excited to see how Group M leverages this new ability to deliver creator content directly in the shopping experience and the benefit it will have for our mutual customers.”

Dafydd Woodward, global chief operating officer at The Goat Agency, added that the collaboration was “already delivering” performance improvements on client campaigns in different markets.