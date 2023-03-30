Google blocked 5.2 billion ads for content violation in 2022

Google has released it 'ads safety' report which states how the company worked to prevent malicious use of the platform for ads.

The report revealed that Google blocked 5.2 billion 'bad ads'. The ads were blocked because Google wants to support a 'safe' and 'positive' experience for its users. 1.36 billion ads were blocked on the basis of it 'abusing the ad network'. In 2021, Google blocked 3.4 billion 'bad ads'.

Google also restricted 4.3 billion ads to be played across regions. This is done to avoid showing ads which are inappropriate in a region.

In 2022, Google also took action against 1.57 billion pages. This meant that Google restricted ads on these pages. This was fractionally lesser than the 1.6 billion pages from 2021.