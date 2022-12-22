Advertising Media The Knowledge
Jamie Rossouw
1 day ago

Global new-biz round-up: Creative pitches dominate as Swarovski, IBM and more change hands

Publicis Groupe was responsible for more than half of billings in October.

Swarovski: Zenith will handle media across 33 markets

IBM, Kellogg and Swarovski were among the largest account moves in October, all of which were awarded to Publicis Groupe and collectively totalled more than $1bn in billings. Global new-business bill

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

Swarovski hands global media duties to Publicis Media
Dec 18, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Swarovski hands global media duties to Publicis Media

Global new-biz round-up: WPP wins big as it scoops up a third of all September billings
Nov 24, 2022
Nicu Calea

Global new-biz round-up: WPP wins big as it scoops ...

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing
Jul 7, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to ...

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the largest creative accounts in July
The Information
Sep 22, 2022
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz round-up: Omnicom agencies scoop the ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.