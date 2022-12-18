Swarovski hands global media duties to Publicis Media

Premium jewellery brand Swarovski has awarded its global media business to Publicis Media agency Zenith, following a competitive pitch.

Swarovski launched a review in June with the support of pitch consultants Auditstar. Zenith will take over the account from the incumbent Havas Media on 1 January.

Zenith will handle media across Swarovski’s 33 markets, including the UK, Europe, US and Asia-Pacific. Swarovski is estimated to spend $140m (£114m) on media globally, including $5.7m (£4.6m) in the UK, according to COMvergence data.

The remit includes media strategy, planning and buying, and performance media.

Zenith has been tasked with “driving synergies across brand and performance while elevating the consumer experience to accelerate business growth for Swarovski”.

Publicis Groupe chief media officer Gerry Boyle said: “We are delighted to partner with Swarovski and look forward to working with them in this new chapter of building growth through their amazing brand, and connecting with the next generation of luxury consumers.”

This week, Zenith’s sister agency Spark Foundry won media duties for cosmetics company Clarins.