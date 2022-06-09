Givenchy’s Beauty House taps into Roblox’s metaversal goldmine

Gaming platforms have become the first point of call for brands looking to evolve their virtual roadmaps and interact with untapped communities. Now even perfume is leveraging this immersive opportunity. On June 13, Givenchy Parfums is set to launch its own universe within the global gaming platform Roblox.

In partnership with Swedish developer studio, The Gang, the Givenchy Beauty House will go live this summer. Visitors can expect to immerse themselves within a magic kingdom filled with cityscapes, dance floors, and even a castle inspired by the home of the brand’s late founder, Hubert de Givenchy. The company stated that users will be able to virtually apply cosmetics via a designated makeup station, as well as participate in contests where they can win digital fashion accessories.

Visitors can virtually try on Givenchy’s beauty products in Roblox.

While the Givenchy Beauty House will be the first immersive beauty experience to be featured within Roblox, this isn’t the first time the french house has been titled as a luxury cosmetic pioneer in the metaverse. In 2020, Givenchy Parfums developed and released its own line of virtual makeup in the video game Animal Crossing, where players could explore and use some of the brand’s most popular products through their avatars.

In fact, the metaverse has attracted a flurry of activity from the cosmetics industry over the past year. In March, LVMH-owned perfume designer Guerlain released 1,828 “Cryptobee” NFTs as part of a biodiversity initiative, which aimed to support a rewilding project in the Vallée de la Millière nature reserve in France. Meanwhile, Nars Cosmetics announced the launch of their virtual world targeted at Chinese consumers in April. The Nonstop Nars Virtual World allowed users to customize their own “Navatar” and try on the company’s products, as well as earn the virtual currency of Ncoim. Gucci’s Bloom Perfume was also published as a digital collectible accessory on Roblox, which was available to purchase during the labels Gucci Garden installation back in 2021.

Yet, residences on Roblox are certainly topping the desirability list when it comes to luxury. Although not necessarily a new initiative (Roblox has been around since 2004), labels have expedited their use of the platform’s resources over the past few months. Once simply an outlet of escapism for devoted players, services like Roblox have now evolved into bankable revenue sources for fashion brands worldwide, from Gucci’s “Gucci Town” to Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Play.”

In Gucci Town, users can compete in games to earn GG Gems and explore limited-edition virtual items from Gucci.

But why do gaming platforms catch the attention? For one, the gaming industry provides fruitful benefits for brands looking to transform ecosystems into potential consumers and e-commerce opportunities. Additionally, platforms can operate as a bridge between the physical and virtual realms.

Coincidentally, hype surrounding non-fungible tokens has reached a point of stagnation, with brands now opting to explore other unique user interfaces within the metaverse. And while cynicism surrounding the metaverse prevails, marketplaces and platforms offer ample opportunities for brands to create unique digital user experiences, while keeping one foot firmly placed in reality.

he Givenchy Beauty House maintains this connection by allowing visitors to present a face chart in the real world that corresponds to their avatar’s makeup looks in order to buy the products in store, in addition to coinciding with real-time events.

Givenchy Parfum might be one of the first to tap into this market, but it certainly won’t be the last. As gaming platforms gear up to become the next chapter in luxury’s long-term Web3 strategy, it’s possible that these services will become one of the most valuable, and popular, e-commerce outlets for consumers worldwide.