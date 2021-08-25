Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

Gautam Mehra, chief data and product officer, Dentsu International Apac, is moving on from the organisation. Sources close to the development have confirmed this news to Campaign India. Mehra's next move is currently unknown.

He has been in the Dentsu system since 2014 when he was the business head – social media division at iProspect Communicate 2. Apart from Dentsu International, he has also worked at Pinstorm, Ignitee, and Ultraviolet Digital Solutions.

Mehra’s exit follows close on the heels of other senior-level resignations at Denstu.