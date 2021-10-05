Dentsu International elevates Narayan Devanathan as chief client officer for India
Was CEO Dentsu Solutions, president, strategy and integration, Dentsu India, as well as Apac lead for strategy and consulting, Dentsu Creative
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
How to Redefine Luxury for Gen Z
To appeal to Gen Z, established brands should never try at all costs to act as if they are young. On the contrary, because of their easy access to vast troves of data, Gen Zers value authenticity.
TripleLift and Amagi partner to bring programmatic ...
The partnership allows TripleLift to insert brands programmatically in more than 400 episodes of CTV programming.
Getting in tune with generation TikTok
TikTok, social media and the gaming world are now where both audience and artists hang out and brands look to join them in a music industry shaped by Covid.
Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising ...
Brands will be able to access Amazon’s audience insights from Wavemaker’s media planning tool.