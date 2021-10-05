News
Campaign India Team
2 hours ago

Dentsu International elevates Narayan Devanathan as chief client officer for India

Was CEO Dentsu Solutions, president, strategy and integration, Dentsu India, as well as Apac lead for strategy and consulting, Dentsu Creative

Dentsu International elevates Narayan Devanathan as chief client officer for India
Dentsu International has announced the creation of a new market leadership role of chief client officer in India and elevated Narayan Devanathan to this position.
 
Devanathan was CEO, Dentsu Solutions, president, strategy and integration, Dentsu India, as well as Apac lead for strategy and consulting, Dentsu Creative.
 
He will report to Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients and interim co-CEO, India, till Dentsu India recruits its CEO. His mandate is to drive client-centric solutions and will partner Amit Wadhwa (CEO – creative service line), Divya Karani (CEO – media service line) and Anubhav Sonthalia (CEO – CXM service line).
 
“India is a key part of the global Dentsu story, and Narayan, in turn, is a key member of the India leadership team," Hujiboom said. "With this appointment as chief client officer for India, Narayan will be moving away from his other roles in India and Apac with immediate effect.”
 
Devanathan added, “Transformation is easier said than done, but like integration, it’s a process. What matters most are the outcomes." As chief client officer, he will has "a consummate understanding of people and data" and  will focus on "meaningful progress for our clients, their customers, and society."
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

4 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

6 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

8 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry

9 How did we get here? Merlee Jayme on sexual harassment in the industry

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

10 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Related Articles

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
Aug 26, 2021
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global chief product officer, Media
Media
Jul 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global ...

When your product makes health claims, but your brand ambassador suffers a heart attack
Marketing
Jan 8, 2021

When your product makes health claims, but your ...

Dentsu International appoints global Carat and Dentsu X presidents
Advertising
May 28, 2021
Maisie McCabe

Dentsu International appoints global Carat and ...

Just Published

How to Redefine Luxury for Gen Z
Marketing
2 hours ago
Daniel Langer

How to Redefine Luxury for Gen Z

To appeal to Gen Z, established brands should never try at all costs to act as if they are young. On the contrary, because of their easy access to vast troves of data, Gen Zers value authenticity.

TripleLift and Amagi partner to bring programmatic product placement to life
Digital
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

TripleLift and Amagi partner to bring programmatic ...

The partnership allows TripleLift to insert brands programmatically in more than 400 episodes of CTV programming.

Getting in tune with generation TikTok
Marketing
3 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Getting in tune with generation TikTok

TikTok, social media and the gaming world are now where both audience and artists hang out and brands look to join them in a music industry shaped by Covid.

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration
Marketing
3 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising ...

Brands will be able to access Amazon’s audience insights from Wavemaker’s media planning tool.