Dentsu International elevates Narayan Devanathan as chief client officer for India

Dentsu International has announced the creation of a new market leadership role of chief client officer in India and elevated Narayan Devanathan to this position.

Devanathan was CEO, Dentsu Solutions, president, strategy and integration, Dentsu India, as well as Apac lead for strategy and consulting, Dentsu Creative.

He will report to Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients and interim co-CEO, India, till Dentsu India recruits its CEO. His mandate is to drive client-centric solutions and will partner Amit Wadhwa (CEO – creative service line), Divya Karani (CEO – media service line) and Anubhav Sonthalia (CEO – CXM service line).

“India is a key part of the global Dentsu story, and Narayan, in turn, is a key member of the India leadership team," Hujiboom said. "With this appointment as chief client officer for India, Narayan will be moving away from his other roles in India and Apac with immediate effect.”

Devanathan added, “Transformation is easier said than done, but like integration, it’s a process. What matters most are the outcomes." As chief client officer, he will has "a consummate understanding of people and data" and will focus on "meaningful progress for our clients, their customers, and society."