Marketing News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Business recast could lead to more top level exits at Dentsu India

Campaign dove deeper into the network’s high-profile exits in the past three months.

Business recast could lead to more top level exits at Dentsu India
While Dentsu has sought to globally reduce the number of brands from 160 to six as it seeks to re-ignite growth, in India, it has recalibrated its business into three service lines: creative, media and CXM.
 
This has been the catalyst of change at Dentsu International India, which has seen several exits and hires in the last three months. A reshuffle, that started in June with the exit of Agnello Dias from Dentsu International India, continues as his partner Santosh Padhi was the latest to move out of the network.
 
Between the announcement of the founders of Taproot exiting the network, Dentsu International India, has seen five more senior-level exits. Shamsuddin Jasani (MD - South Asia, Isobar), Anand Bhadkamkar (CEO, dentsu India), Gautam Mehra (chief data and product officer, Apac); Rubeena Singh (CEO, iProspect); and Vivek Bhargava (head of Dentsu Performance Group), have all left the network. During this time Dentsu has appointed Ajay Gahlaut as group CCO, Rohit Suri as CHRO and Vinod Thadani as CEO of iProspect.
 
Suri, who takes charge on 15 September, has been tasked with building a high-performance team in India and Sri Lanka. In a note shared with Campaign India, a Dentsu India spokesperson said that none of these exits was unexpected. The spokesperson added that there will also be a few more people movements within the country network, including some senior-level executives coming in.
 
The note added that every single change right now is part of the network’s plan to globally transform into the most integrated network in the world by 2024. On the contrary, Campaign India has learnt that there are at least two more high-profile exits on the cards, and the management team is trying its best to retain them.
 
The statement added, "The decision to consolidate 160 agency brands into six was taken in September 2020. The communication also mentions that while the move took off in other markets on time, it has been lagging in India where dentsu is looking to pace up."  
 
Among the queries posed by Campaign India to Dentsu, one was about the lack of new business wins – an aspect the network's agencies were quite active about in 2020 and the years prior. None of Dentsu's agencies makes it to the top 10 of the R3 New Business League (published monthly by Campaign India).
 
The statement shared by Dentsu attributes this to more wins (one-third of its total business wins) in CXM, where it believes no data is gathered on wins and one hasn't been able to assess the size of this market, yet. The statement adds that before the end of 2021, it should have an extremely strong showing for both, its creative and media sides, as most scaled pitches conclude in the last quarter.
 
While the Dentsu statement tries to sing an 'all is well' note, all the signs point to quite the contrary. Stay tuned to see how things unfold for the dawn of Dentsu 2.0 in India.
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Letter from the editors

5 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

7 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

8 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

9 Wunderman Thompson merges APAC and EMEA leadership under Ewen Sturgeon

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
Aug 26, 2021
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

Dentsu India's CEO Anand Bhadkamkar exits
Advertising
Aug 31, 2021
Campaign India Team

Dentsu India's CEO Anand Bhadkamkar exits

Sixth top management exit roils Dentsu India
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Sixth top management exit roils Dentsu India

Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?
Advertising
Jun 23, 2020

Is brand purpose 'responsible' or 'opportunistic'?

Just Published

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu India
News
29 minutes ago
Campaign India Team

Haresh Nayak is the eighth big-name exit at Dentsu ...

Nayak was president of Posterscope in APAC and MD for the Indian operations

Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’
Advertising
43 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Media.Monks snaps up Taco Bell’s new ‘culture AOR’

Los Angeles-based Cashmere joins Martin Sorrell’s digital agency group.

Why we’re still getting representation wrong, and how to get it right
Marketing
54 minutes ago
Rich Miles

Why we’re still getting representation wrong, and ...

Diversity is being tokenistically included in campaigns but authenticity is still being excluded in so many of them.

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant
Marketing
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant

Those who are skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine or refuse to get one altogether are politically disengaged, and therefore best reached through unconventional channels.