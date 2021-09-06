Sixth top management exit roils Dentsu India

Santosh Padhi, co-founder and chief creative officer, Taproot Dentsu, is the latest high-profile exit at Dentsu International India.

His partner Agnello Dias had exited the agency last month. Padhi is the sixth high-profile exit at the agency. He follows Shamsuddin Jasani (MD - South Asia, Isobar), Anand Bhadkamkar (CEO, Dentsu India), Gautam Mehra, chief data and product officer (Apac); Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect; and Vivek Bhargava, head of Dentsu Performance Group out of the agency.

While Dentsu has sought to globally reduce the number of brands from 160 to six as it seeks to re-ignite growth, in India too it has recast its business into three service lines: creative, media and CXM. According to industry estimates, the network's digital business accounts for around half of the network's revenue in India.

In addition Dentsu India has grouped a bunch of shops–Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, Dentsu India and Dentsu Impact–under the creative business umbrella.