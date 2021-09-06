Advertising News
Campaign India Team Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Sixth top management exit roils Dentsu India

The latest to leave is Santosh Padhi, who co-founded Taproot with Agnello Dias in 2012.

Santosh Padhi
Santosh Padhi

Santosh Padhi, co-founder and chief creative officer, Taproot Dentsu, is the latest high-profile exit at Dentsu International India.

His partner Agnello Dias had exited the agency last month. Padhi is the sixth high-profile exit at the agency. He follows Shamsuddin Jasani (MD - South Asia, Isobar), Anand Bhadkamkar (CEO, Dentsu India)Gautam Mehra, chief data and product officer (Apac); Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect; and Vivek Bhargava, head of Dentsu Performance Group out of the agency.

 
 
While Dentsu has sought to globally reduce the number of brands from 160 to six as it seeks to re-ignite growth, in India too it has recast its business into three service lines: creative, media and CXM. According to industry estimates, the network's digital business accounts for around half of the network's revenue in India. 
 
In addition Dentsu India has grouped a bunch of shops–Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, Dentsu India and Dentsu Impact–under the creative business umbrella. 
 
 

 

 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

1 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

3 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

5 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

8 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

9 Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Business recast could lead to more top level exits at Dentsu India
Marketing
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Business recast could lead to more top level exits ...

India's Taproot Dentsu promotes Ayesha Ghosh to CEO in management reshuffle
News
Jun 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

India's Taproot Dentsu promotes Ayesha Ghosh to CEO ...

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with touching Eid film
Advertising
May 17, 2021
Campaign India Team

Facebook extends 'more together' thought with ...

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
Aug 26, 2021
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

Just Published

British Gas seeks to demystify sustainability with jargon-busting campaign
Advertising
1 hour ago
Shauna Lewis

British Gas seeks to demystify sustainability with ...

The campaign aims to champion the mundane changes people can make to live more sustainably.

Business recast could lead to more top level exits at Dentsu India
Marketing
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Business recast could lead to more top level exits ...

Campaign dove deeper into the network’s high-profile exits in the past three months.

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without walled gardens look like?
Behind the Brands
5 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without ...

As the two tech giants face increased regulatory scrutiny over their size and closed ecosystems, marketing experts discuss the current state of play in China and how a potential opening up of their walled gardens would affect consumers and brands.

How to shoot an ad with a crew of 5 instead of 50
Advertising
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

How to shoot an ad with a crew of 5 instead of 50

A behind-the-scenes film shows the challenging three-month process behind the creation of a single 30-second TVC under changing pandemic restrictions.