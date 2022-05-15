Ayesha Ghosh and Titus Upputuru latest exits at Dentsu India

Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot dentsu, and Titus Upputuru, NCD, Taproot Dentsu, have put in their papers.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, said, “Both Ayesha and Titus are great talents, and I am thankful to them for all their contributions at Dentsu. As we gear up for our next phase of growth and continue to pursue our global ambitions into becoming the most integrated agency of the world, we will keep transitioning more and more of our strong and young powerhouses into our leaders of tomorrow. We will also continue to add some exceptionally new talent who will embark with us on this fresh and exciting journey.”

He said, "It wasn’t an easy decision. When you have been with an agency for over ten years and enjoyed every moment of the journey. So many moments and memories flood my heart! The lovely colleagues I worked with across offices, the wonderful clients I partnered with in creating the campaigns we did together! But I was losing my motivation and wanted to do more. I will announce my next move soon.”