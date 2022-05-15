Advertising News
Campaign India Team
22 hours ago

Ayesha Ghosh and Titus Upputuru latest exits at Dentsu India

Ghosh was CEO at Taproot dentsu, while Upputuru was NCD

Ayesha Ghosh (left) and Titus Upputuru
Ayesha Ghosh, CEO, Taproot dentsu, and Titus Upputuru, NCD, Taproot Dentsu, have put in their papers.
 
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, said, “Both Ayesha and Titus are great talents, and I am thankful to them for all their contributions at Dentsu. As we gear up for our next phase of growth and continue to pursue our global ambitions into becoming the most integrated agency of the world, we will keep transitioning more and more of our strong and young powerhouses into our leaders of tomorrow. We will also continue to add some exceptionally new talent who will embark with us on this fresh and exciting journey.”
 
Ghosh was elevated as CEO in June 2021. She joined Taproot in 2015 from Contract Advertising.
 
Upputuru, who joined Dentsu in 2011, was elevated as NCD, Taproot Dentsu, Gurugram, earlier this year. He will exit the agency in August.
 
He said, "It wasn’t an easy decision. When you have been with an agency for over ten years and enjoyed every moment of the journey. So many moments and memories flood my heart! The lovely colleagues I worked with across offices, the wonderful clients I partnered with in creating the campaigns we did together! But I was losing my motivation and wanted to do more. I will announce my next move soon.” 
 
 
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

