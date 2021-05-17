Facebook extends 'more together' thought with touching Eid film

Facebook has extended its 'more together' brand thought and rolled out a film to celebrate Eid.

Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the film shows the story of Rizwan who drives the elderly to vaccination centres after being contacted on Facebook by a family member. While most agree easily, there's one lady who doesn't. However, Rizwan doesn't give up and continues visiting the lady before finally convincing her. When the lady is back she looks up Rizwan on Facebook and sees a post which states that he wonders how he'll be able to celebrate Eid as he lost his parents recently.

The lady cooks a meal and gets into a rickshaw to visit him. Rizwan is surprised by her visit and the duo sit together and enjoy the day.