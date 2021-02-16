Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced the launch of a demand-side platform (DSP), in partnership with MediaMath. This offering will help brands of all scale engage with a growing consumer base.

The platform is a custom-built version of MediaMath, enabling data-driven campaigns with complete control.

The DSP will serve several categories including FMCG, banking and education and will harness buying preferences through a self-serve model.

Prakash Sikaria, vice president, growth and monetisation, Flipkart, said, “The role of e-commerce has been elevated to new heights as millions of people have embraced shopping online. This has led to an increasing need for brand-focused martech innovations, aiming to reach all these customers. Furthering our quest of continuous innovation, we are happy to announce the launch of a commerce focused self-serve DSP. Now, advertisers will be able to leverage years of learning that Flipkart has developed, harnessing and deploying insights at scale. We will help brands with a deep consumer understanding, that will allow them to engage with their customers in a holistic way. We are confident that our insights are fully equipped to create tremendous value for our partners, brands and customers.”

Anudit Vikram, chief product officer, MediaMath, said, “Flipkart’s deep understanding of Indian consumer behavior is unrivalled and we’re thrilled to partner on an approach that will drive better consumer experiences and engagement while at the same time deliver transparency and accountability to brands. Our DSP toolkit utilizes a data-backed decisioning approach to enable connections with consumers across India and improve the relevance of campaigns.”