Advertising Digital Media News
Brandon Doerrer
Nov 1, 2022

Five brands that want you to join them in the metaverse this Halloween

The metaverse is a scaaaary place.

Five brands that want you to join them in the metaverse this Halloween

Dancing clowns and eerie mansions — brands are bringing frights to the metaverse this Halloween. 

While players should expect to be scared, brands may want to prepare for a shock of their own from their finance departments.

Metaverse marketing has come under question as brands build experiences that can cost upwards of $1 million for less than 1,000 users, even if metaverse platforms are disputing how their user bases are tracked.

Mark Zuckerberg’s investment in the metaverse has caused Meta’s profits to sink like Davy Jones’ locker — dropping 52% in Q3. Now that’s a scary statistic, especially as the world’s biggest companies are facing pressure to prove the ROI of investments in the face of a potential recession.

Nevertheless, Zuck and marketers remain committed to the metaverse. Some even made their debut this Halloween. 

Here are five brands shuffling onto the platform like the living dead.

L'Oréal's Urban Decay

Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media decided one day isn’t enough time to celebrate Halloween. The media company partnered with L’Oréal’s Urban Decay makeup line to create Cryptoween in Roblox.

 

Until tomorrow, players can customize their avatars with Halloween costumes and Urban Decay makeup, visit pop-ups showcasing a few of the brand’s products, walk a digital runway and take selfies with Paris Hilton’s avatar. 

Cheetos

Cheetos is bringing users to a suburban neighborhood on Horizon Worlds that evokes many Halloween horror films called “Chesterville.” Deviants and delinquents can take on a few challenges and track their holiday spirit with a “mischief meter.”

 

TP the digital neighbor’s house with Cheeto-dusted paper towels, deck the block in Cheetos branding with Chester’s wand and douse other players in Cheetos new mac n’ cheese. Once players misbehave their way into a mansion at the top of a hill, they can vote to resurrect one of three dead Cheetos flavors: Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch, Flamin’ Hot Pepper Puffs or Nashville Hot.

Meta Quest

If watching horror movies in 2-D is a stroll in the park, Meta Quest is screening short-films Alien Apocalypse, The Monster Challenge, and Pennywise the Dancing Clown at Horizon World’s drive-in. The two- to six-minute-long videos take viewers into the lairs of iconic horror villains such as Pennywise, Michael Myers and the Slender Man.

For more metaverse action, explore Haywood Ranch in Nope World as director Jordan Peele did.

Hot Topic

Hot Topic  making its debut in the metaverse makes so much sense for anyone who’s shopped there (guilty as charged), as the brand admittedly embraces a Halloween-lifestyle year-round.

The clothing retailer dropped a series of IRL clothing items in Roblox, where Hot Topic’s clothing looks like it’s always belonged.

 

Players can go shopping in three virtual pop-up shops in Speed Run 4, The Floor is Lava and Catalog Outfit Creator — three Roblox games that together share an audience of over 3 billion visits, VentureBeat reported.

TCL Electronics

The Hong-Kong based electronics company is also making its metaverse debut with a Roblox activation. TCL is letting players loose in a house filled with Halloween mini-games promoting its series of TVs and soundbars.

After donning a Halloween costume, as is typical with these things, players can venture to a virtual photo booth.

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse
Marketing
4 days ago
Ad Nut

When an island sinks, it rises in the metaverse

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

A floating metaverse experience on an OLED TV
The Work
Oct 27, 2022
Minnie Wang

A floating metaverse experience on an OLED TV

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work begins
Digital
Oct 25, 2022
Garry Williams

The metaverse bubble is bursting. Now the real work ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.