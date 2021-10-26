BBDO shows WFH horrors for Halloween

BBDO Singapore has issued a series of scary images depicting the horrors of working from home. This isn't client work—just a bit of fun. Here's the agency's explanation:

Workplace horrors have been a familiar part of our lives for a long time. We all have our own little stories. Ever since the new normal, many of us have even forgotten how our office looks like. But does that mean that these workplace horror stories are now a thing of the past? Or did they, too, adopt a new normal to keep haunting us?



Imagine the rude awakening from the horror of realising that office hours no longer apply, like your boss texting you in the middle of the night [see detail below]. Or getting absolutely terrified by the messy computer wires of your home workspace staring into your soul. Or even the intense fear you get every time you put a plug into an old wall socket, only to realise it doesn’t work when your laptop shuts down in a crucial meeting.