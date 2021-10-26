Advertising The Work
BBDO shows WFH horrors for Halloween

In what amounts to a Halloween card to the industry, the agency asks us to celebrate 'WFHalloween'.

BBDO Singapore has issued a series of scary images depicting the horrors of working from home. This isn't client work—just a bit of fun. Here's the agency's explanation:

Workplace horrors have been a familiar part of our lives for a long time. We all have our own little stories. Ever since the new normal, many of us have even forgotten how our office looks like. But does that mean that these workplace horror stories are now a thing of the past? Or did they, too, adopt a new normal to keep haunting us?

Imagine the rude awakening from the horror of realising that office hours no longer apply, like your boss texting you in the middle of the night [see detail below]. Or getting absolutely terrified by the messy computer wires of your home workspace staring into your soul. Or even the intense fear you get every time you put a plug into an old wall socket, only to realise it doesn’t work when your laptop shuts down in a crucial meeting.


CREDITS

Chief Creative Officer: Tay Guan Hin
Copywriter: Ivan Ng
Art Director: Jarryl Lee
Production: Anne Lee

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

