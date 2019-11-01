halloween

See what KFC's 'cursed colonels' were up to last night
Nov 1, 2019
Ad Nut

See what KFC's 'cursed colonels' were up to last night

Ogilvy Sydney campaign sent out spooky tricks along with treats by KFC delivery.

Happy Halloween: Adland delivers spooks and scares
Nov 1, 2019
Michael Heusner

Happy Halloween: Adland delivers spooks and scares

Campaign rounds up of some of the creepiest and most fun Halloween campaigns this year.

A definitive list of the scariest ads ever
Oct 31, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

A definitive list of the scariest ads ever

Probably best not to read this at night.

Very few treats: Halloween ad roundup
Oct 31, 2017
Ad Nut

Very few treats: Halloween ad roundup

Our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut hoped for more tasty tidbits from this year's crop of supposedly spooky ads.

This Blood's for You: Campaign on Campaigns
Aug 22, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

This Blood's for You: Campaign on Campaigns

Budweiser led Brand Summit China delegates in Shanghai through its strategy in targeting Halloween for a major marketing push.

