See what KFC's 'cursed colonels' were up to last night
Ogilvy Sydney campaign sent out spooky tricks along with treats by KFC delivery.
Happy Halloween: Adland delivers spooks and scares
Campaign rounds up of some of the creepiest and most fun Halloween campaigns this year.
A definitive list of the scariest ads ever
Probably best not to read this at night.
Fox 'walkers' are eating brains and boosting brands
There’s a reason why horror flicks continue to fill theatres and TV content queues, and brands can tap into those same urges.
Very few treats: Halloween ad roundup
Our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut hoped for more tasty tidbits from this year's crop of supposedly spooky ads.
This Blood's for You: Campaign on Campaigns
Budweiser led Brand Summit China delegates in Shanghai through its strategy in targeting Halloween for a major marketing push.
