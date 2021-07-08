Marketing News
Staff Reporters
12 hours ago

Endeavor China acquires Mailman Group

Mailman will become part of Endeavor's full-service agency 160over90, while Mailman subsidiary Seven League will be incorporated into IMG.

Source: Still from an Endeavor video
Source: Still from an Endeavor video

Endeavor China announced it is acquiring Mailman Group, a digital agency for sports brands and rights holders.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but reports in Chinese media have pegged the value of the deal at US$60 million.

Endeavor China, a subsidiary of global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, is funded by a group including Sequoia Capital China, Tencent and affiliates of FountainVest Partners. 

Mailman Group and its subsidiary Seven League provide digital services for sports federations, leagues, teams and elite athletes. The group, formed in 2012, employs approximately 200 people across 50 global markets and boasts clients including NHL, FIFA, Under Armour, NBA and Chelsea FC. Its scope of work includes digital strategy, transformation, digital marketing, social media, production, digital partnerships, PR and ecommerce.

Mailman will become part of Endeavor’s full-service cultural marketing agency, 160over90, helping to enhance its expertise in advertising, experiential, communications and sponsorships, the company said. 160over90 has clients including AB InBev, Marriott International, HSBC and Visa.

Mailman's Seven League subsidiary will integrate into the media and events division of Endeavor subsidiary IMG, enhancing that unit's offerings across rights and distribution, sponsorship sales, client consultancy and broadcast production for federations and governing bodies, according to the company. 

“Mailman and Seven League are exceptionally well-respected content engines with a proven track record building fan engagement,” Mark Shapiro, president of Endeavor, said in a release. “We share their commitment to helping the world’s best sports brands, leagues and teams build global digital media businesses, and know their expertise will be a tremendous value-add for our current and future clients.”

Andrew Collins, CEO of Mailman Group, said his company has spent a decade telling China stories, and now will tell the world’s.

Andrew Collins


“Our mission is to help rights holders build global digital media businesses," he said. "Joining Endeavor China is a dream next step. We have built a reputation of connecting fans with sports, and now that we are arms locked with 160over90 and IMG, we have an enormous platform to drive both the audiences, the brand equity and monetization for our clients.”

Endeavor China is quickly expanding its reach across sports and entertainment, Collins added. "With Mailman Group's capabilities in China, Asia, and now in Europe, we're able to deliver more value across our core regions, most notably expanding the China business," he said. 

Endeavor China recently announced the appointment of Sum Huang, formerly co-founder and partner of XG Entertainment, as its CEO. Although his appointment is unrelated to the acquisition, Huang starts in his role today. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

2 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

6 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

7 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

8 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

9 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

10 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Related Articles

Mailman takes US$15 million stake in European sports consultancy
Digital
Sep 11, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mailman takes US$15 million stake in European ...

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
May 4, 2021
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

Mobvista aims to increase reach across sectors with Reyun acquisition
Advertising
May 18, 2021
Minnie Wang

Mobvista aims to increase reach across sectors with ...

Mailman wins La Liga, hires Asia VP, opens Singapore office
News
Apr 4, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mailman wins La Liga, hires Asia VP, opens ...

Just Published

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rob McKinlay

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand ...

The campaign enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app.

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency partnerships
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sara Nelson

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency ...

New York-based Virginie Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins as partner.

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner
Digital
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner

The Interpublic Group firm said it is helping the platform better understand its members.

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer

Adyen vet Eric Jacobs will report to CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, who pledged to hire more BIPOC candidates by June.