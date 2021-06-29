Move and win roundup: Week of June 28, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Deborah Elms, an expert in Asia trade policy and supply-chain issues, joined APCO Worldwide’s International Advisory Council (IAC). Based in Singapore, she was the executive director of the Asian Trade Centre, an advisory firm which works with governments and companies to design better trade policies for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. She is also a senior fellow in the in the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Trade Academy. Her current research involves the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) negotiations and global value chains. Previously, Elms also served as head of the Temasek Foundation Centre for Trade & Negotiations (TFCTN) and senior fellow of international political economy at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. She holds a PhD in political science from the University of Washington, a master's in international relations from the University of Southern California, and a bachelor’s from Boston University.

Reprise appointed Pippa Berlocher to the newly created role of APAC president. She will replace Ben Poole, currently managing director, who will leave Mediabrands towards the end of July for a new opportunity (to be announced). (Full story)

Montieth SPRG, a joint venture between Montieth & Company and Strategic Public Relations Group (SPRG) appointed Leslie Fung as director. He will lead the agency’s day-to-day activities and drive its continued expansion in APAC. Fung has over 20 years of PR expertise across a variety of disciplines including investor relations, corporate affairs and strategic communications. He was most recently general manager at Wonderful Sky Financial Group and held prior roles at Tianda Pharmaceuticals, HKR International and Lee Kum Kee.

Sitecore, a provider of digital-experience-management software, appointed Saurabh Pandit as area vice president of its Asian operations. His new role will include India, Southeast Asia, and the Greater China region and he will report to Sitecore’s Asia-Pacific and Japan president, Mark Troselj. Pandit brings more than 20 years of business and executive management experience including prior roles at Resulticks, Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft and IBM. He was formerly regional director for JAPAC at Resulticks, and head of IBM Watson customer engagement across the ASEAN region. He has also held senior digital marketing alliance roles at Adobe and MIcrosoft.