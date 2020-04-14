mailman

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?
Apr 14, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How is COVID-19 affecting sporting content and ad spend?

In the world of sports content and marketing, it's clear who the winners and losers are.

Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs
Mar 2, 2020
Andrew Collins

Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs

During the COVID-19 crisis in China, clubs made donations, sent best wishes and even placed encouraging messages on their jerseys, earning appreciation and engagement from Chinese fans.

Best spaces to work: Mailman Shanghai
Dec 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Best spaces to work: Mailman Shanghai

The digital agency’s crib in Xuhui has a brand-new studio complete with a green screen.

Mailman wins La Liga, hires Asia VP, opens Singapore office
Apr 4, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mailman wins La Liga, hires Asia VP, opens Singapore office

Bima Said, formerly of DAZN Group, will head Mailman's regional ops out of Indonesia.

Mailman takes US$15 million stake in European sports consultancy
Sep 11, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mailman takes US$15 million stake in European sports consultancy

China-based agency claims its purchase of a European firm is a "first of its kind" deal.

US best at engaging with Chinese tourists; HK and Singapore, not so much
Mar 9, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

US best at engaging with Chinese tourists; HK and Singapore, not so much

GLOBAL - Not all countries get it right with destination marketing to the Chinese. A Mailman report has found that many of the world's tourism boards fail to meet the demands of Chinese social-media users, and some even have fake engagement.

