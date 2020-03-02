Andrew Collins

Supportive actions and messages for China pay off for football clubs
Digital
Mar 2, 2020
Andrew Collins

Supportive actions and messages for China pay off ...

During the COVID-19 crisis in China, clubs made donations, sent best wishes and even placed encouraging messages on their jerseys, earning appreciation and engagement from Chinese fans.

Why some agencies talk the big game but struggle with digital transformation
Digital
Sep 12, 2018
Andrew Collins

Why some agencies talk the big game but struggle ...

Here are the top factors holding back agencies from adopting systematic digital transformation in processes and outcomes.

What we learned by pitching to Shanghai’s top agencies (It’s not pretty)
Digital
Nov 24, 2015
Andrew Collins

What we learned by pitching to Shanghai’s top ...

Social-media management in China remains underappreciated and under-practiced, to the point where nine out of 10 agencies rely on Excel for planning and other critical tasks. Andrew Collins of Mailman explains the factors hindering improvement.

Advice for Western sports brands seeking a foothold in the China market
Marketing
Nov 6, 2015
Andrew Collins

Advice for Western sports brands seeking a foothold ...

Mailman's Andrew Collins highlights key insights for sports brands with examples from those who are successfully making a name for themselves.

Three traits of terrible social media teams
Digital
Oct 9, 2015
Andrew Collins

Three traits of terrible social media teams

Andrew Collins, CEO for the Mailman Group, shares the three worst things agencies can do when putting together a social-media team.

What agencies can learn from startups
Advertising
Apr 20, 2015
Andrew Collins

What agencies can learn from startups

Nimble and innovative approaches to business are not just a fad, and not just for startups. They're the chief tool agencies have to avoid becoming redundant, writes Andrew Collins of Mailman.

