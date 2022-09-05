Edelweiss Wealth Management appoints Sujay Rachh as head of marketing

Edelweiss Wealth Management has appointed Sujay K Rachh as head of marketing. In the current role, he will be responsible for overseeing the execution of Edelweiss Wealth Management’s marketing strategy for better overall growth.

His last stint was with Leo Burnett as executive director.

Rahul Jain, president and head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management, remarked on the appointment: “Sujay’s entry marks a new chapter in our business journey. He brings with him a wealth of experience and will elevate Edelweiss Wealth Management’s business framework. We are in an interesting phase of growth and are confident that he will contribute towards our mission to create and position a comprehensive wealth management platform of the future.”

Meanwhile, Rachh added, “Edelweiss Wealth Management is a dynamic organisation with some of the most skilled professionals in the industry. I am excited to blend my experience and skills with the team to create a robust business legacy. I look forward to navigating and building the organisation of the future by implementing sustainable marketing strategies to strengthen the company’s sturdy business fundamentals."

In a career spanning close to 20 years, Rachh has worked with multiple agencies like Lowe Lintas, Brand Capital and RK Swamy BBDO.