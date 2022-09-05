Marketing
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Edelweiss Wealth Management appoints Sujay Rachh as head of marketing

His last stint was with Leo Burnett as executive director.

Sujay K Rachh, Edelweiss Wealth Management
Sujay K Rachh, Edelweiss Wealth Management

Edelweiss Wealth Management has appointed Sujay K Rachh as head of marketing. In the current role, he will be responsible for overseeing the execution of Edelweiss Wealth Management’s marketing strategy for better overall growth.

His last stint was with Leo Burnett as executive director.

Rahul Jain, president and head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management, remarked on the appointment: “Sujay’s entry marks a new chapter in our business journey. He brings with him a wealth of experience and will elevate Edelweiss Wealth Management’s business framework. We are in an interesting phase of growth and are confident that he will contribute towards our mission to create and position a comprehensive wealth management platform of the future.”

Meanwhile, Rachh added, “Edelweiss Wealth Management is a dynamic organisation with some of the most skilled professionals in the industry. I am excited to blend my experience and skills with the team to create a robust business legacy. I look forward to navigating and building the organisation of the future by implementing sustainable marketing strategies to strengthen the company’s sturdy business fundamentals."

In a career spanning close to 20 years, Rachh has worked with multiple agencies like Lowe Lintas, Brand Capital and RK Swamy BBDO.

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

2 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

4 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

5 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

6 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

7 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

8 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

9 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

Related Articles

IG Markets appoints Starcom Singapore as AOR
Media
Jun 26, 2012
Staff Reporters

IG Markets appoints Starcom Singapore as AOR

Linked In eyes revenue boost with marketing appointment
Digital
Mar 23, 2011
Sarah Shearman

Linked In eyes revenue boost with marketing appointment

Share trading company FP Markets appoints UM Australia
Media
Sep 20, 2012
Emily Tan

Share trading company FP Markets appoints UM Australia

Saxo Capital Markets appoints Profero to digital account
Digital
Sep 28, 2009
Asiya Bakht

Saxo Capital Markets appoints Profero to digital ...

Just Published

India's Dentsu Webchutney leads Asian agency winners at Gerety Awards
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Dentsu Webchutney leads Asian agency ...

It was the only agency to win two Grand Prix at the global awards programme for work that resonates most with female audiences.

'Love at first sight': Why Australia's Two Bulls is Dept's first acquisition in APAC
Digital
15 hours ago
Shawn Lim

'Love at first sight': Why Australia's Two Bulls is ...

The acquisition is Dept’s first in APAC after announcing ambitious expansion plans in the region.

Modern tech is key to enriching social-media platforms
Digital
16 hours ago
Ying Feng

Modern tech is key to enriching social-media platforms

The VP of Bigo on enhancing virtual immersion, safety, and community-building by way of new tech.

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting
Advertising
16 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Beyond being just another social-media buzzword, ‘quiet quitting’ is having a real impact across adland. We ask industry leaders in the region how they are responding.