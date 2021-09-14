Edelman’s Adrian Warr named Southeast Asia CEO

Adrian Warr (pictured above) has been named Southeast Asia CEO to oversee Edelman's operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

He was previously CEO for Hong Kong and Taiwan. In his new role, he will focus on driving local expertise and cross-border collaboration across the four markets. He will continue to lead APAC's employee engagement offering. A successor in Hong Kong and Taiwan hasn't yet been named. Warr will move to Singapore for the role, effective October 1.

Meanwhile, Singapore CEO John Kerr has been elevated to the role of APAC vice chair of technology. In his new role, Kerr will navigate the agency's tech sector teams and clients at a time where trust in the tech sector continues to decline.

Stephen Kehoe, Edelman's president and CEO for APAC, said: "As we continue to advance our plans towards our desired future, we are making important changes to our APAC leadership team today in order to accelerate the growth of our people and our work, while creating a simpler structure that's designed around the needs of our clients."