Edelman’s Adrian Warr named Southeast Asia CEO
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Plus a new regional role for Singapore CEO John Kerr.

Digital to grow, but do we have the talent to make it happen?
Mar 2, 2017
John Kerr

Mobile and digital spend in the region is forecast to grow rapidly over the next four years, but IAB Singapore’s John Kerr believes that unless the industry nurtures enough talent, those numbers won’t become a reality.

Crisis management: Social media teams prepare for the worst
Apr 23, 2013
Kim Benjamin

Crisis management: Social media teams prepare for the worst

The need to mitigate online reputational damage at speed sees some brands building their own in-house response teams.

Asia's digital landscape: Insights from our bloggers...
Jun 16, 2010
Staff Writer

Asia's digital landscape: Insights from our bloggers...

We asked our digital bloggers from across the region for their opinion on the regional digital landscape, changes, trends and brands that have used the medium effectively over the last 12 months.

