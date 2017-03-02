Search
john kerr
1 day ago
Edelman’s Adrian Warr named Southeast Asia CEO
Plus a new regional role for Singapore CEO John Kerr.
Mar 2, 2017
Digital to grow, but do we have the talent to make it happen?
Mobile and digital spend in the region is forecast to grow rapidly over the next four years, but IAB Singapore’s John Kerr believes that unless the industry nurtures enough talent, those numbers won’t become a reality.
Apr 23, 2013
Crisis management: Social media teams prepare for the worst
The need to mitigate online reputational damage at speed sees some brands building their own in-house response teams.
Jun 16, 2010
Asia's digital landscape: Insights from our bloggers...
We asked our digital bloggers from across the region for their opinion on the regional digital landscape, changes, trends and brands that have used the medium effectively over the last 12 months.
