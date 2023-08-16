EA Sports celebrates game launch with immersive ‘clubhouse’

Uncommon Creative Studio is celebrating the upcoming launch of one of EA Sports’ biggest gaming titles with an immersive “clubhouse” experience.

According to the agency, the event welcomed 500 figures hailing from the football, gaming and culture industries to the clubhouse experience – created to celebrate the highly-anticipated launch of EA Sports FC 24, which is set for a global release this autumn.

The experience was held in Amsterdam and produced in partnership with agency Inca. Attendees were able to access a range of digital experiences within a “former dry dock venue” converted into an immersive space.

Keeping in theme with the game, the venue was created to resemble a football stadium, featuring traditional elements of a clubhouse–including stadium stand seats and pitch screens.

A five-feet-tall, physical fixture of EA Sports FC’s new logo was installed onto the venue’s ceiling so it hung above guests’ heads, just like the player control indicators inside the game.



Guests were led through a lit tunnel, to the accompaniment of distorted chanting and “pre-match atmospheric sounds” to mimic the walk usually taken by professional players from their dressing room to the football pitch. The experience was augmented by the scent of freshly-cut grass to enhance the scene.



During the event, the game’s cover star was revealed to be Manchester City FC striker Erling Haaland, who was depicted on a large screen in digital form and set to copy viewers’ moves in real-time.





A series of gaming pods was also located on a triangular-shaped stage, allowing visitors to try EA Sports FC 24 for the first time and also go up against other players.