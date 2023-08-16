News The Work Advertising PR Creativity
Coral Cripps
22 hours ago

EA Sports celebrates game launch with immersive ‘clubhouse’

The event, created by Uncommon Creative Studio, revealed the game’s cover star as Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

EA Sports celebrates game launch with immersive ‘clubhouse’

Uncommon Creative Studio is celebrating the upcoming launch of one of EA Sports’ biggest gaming titles with an immersive “clubhouse” experience.

According to the agency, the event welcomed 500 figures hailing from the football, gaming and culture industries to the clubhouse experience – created to celebrate the highly-anticipated launch of EA Sports FC 24, which is set for a global release this autumn.

The experience was held in Amsterdam and produced in partnership with agency Inca. Attendees were able to access a range of digital experiences within a “former dry dock venue” converted into an immersive space. 

Keeping in theme with the game, the venue was created to resemble a football stadium, featuring traditional elements of a clubhouse–including stadium stand seats and pitch screens.

A five-feet-tall, physical fixture of EA Sports FC’s new logo was installed onto the venue’s ceiling so it hung above guests’ heads, just like the player control indicators inside the game.


Guests were led through a lit tunnel, to the accompaniment of distorted chanting and “pre-match atmospheric sounds” to mimic the walk usually taken by professional players from their dressing room to the football pitch. The experience was augmented by the scent of freshly-cut grass to enhance the scene.


During the event, the game’s cover star was revealed to be Manchester City FC striker Erling Haaland, who was depicted on a large screen in digital form and set to copy viewers’ moves in real-time.
 


A series of gaming pods was also located on a triangular-shaped stage, allowing visitors to try EA Sports FC 24 for the first time and also go up against other players.


EA Sports FC 24 will be released worldwide on 29 September 2023.

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

5 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

6 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

7 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

8 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

9 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

10 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Related Articles

PepsiCo and EA Sports launch football gaming platform
Jul 11, 2023
Coral Cripps

PepsiCo and EA Sports launch football gaming platform

Hyundai taps history to celebrate women's football during World Cup
Jul 28, 2023
Ad Nut

Hyundai taps history to celebrate women's football ...

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents
Jul 18, 2023
Gurjit Degun

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights ...

The beautiful game goes high-tech in Adidas and EA Sports partnership
Mar 11, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

The beautiful game goes high-tech in Adidas and EA ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Dave Rhodes' love affair with texture and nostalgia
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Dave Rhodes' love affair with ...

A dash of wit, a splash of colour—the MediaMonks design director talks about his tryst with charity work, eggsquisite passions, and drawing creative influences from odd places.

Campari attempts to save films, one cocktail at a time
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Campari attempts to save films, one cocktail at a time

Turning unmade film concepts into posters and drive crowdfunding for the film’s creation is Campari's toast to cinematic dreams.

When the creative is this clever, nothing else really Mazdas
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

When the creative is this clever, nothing else ...

The Monkeys Aotearoa channel relatability in spades in their latest campaign for Mazda New Zealand, and the result has Ad Nut squirreling with delight.

Tencent’s online advertising bounces back despite quarterly revenue missing estimates
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Tencent’s online advertising bounces back despite ...

Total revenues fell short of expectations this quarter, but overall profit and online advertising spiked.