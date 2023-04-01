Durex delivers 'The Happiest Meal' for April Fool's Day

Hold onto your acorns, Durex has cooked up a April Fool's Day campaign for Singapore.‘The Happiest Meal’ serves nuggets, fries, and some extra "protection" in the form of condoms.

Well, protection is not for Ad Nut. Ad Nut’s ever-expanding ilk is proof that squirrels don’t have to wrap their score before they pour. But humans do. And humans must. Because accidents can ruin their life. And Durex knows a thing or two about heating things up with juicy marketing campaigns. While this iteration is cheeky and unexpected—junk food with a side of condoms (picture below)—it lacks the raunchy allure and the racy imagery that would satisfy Ad Nut’s voracious craving for scandalous advertising.

Sure, the concept of a Happy Meal filled with Durex products is a clever nod to safe sex awareness and fast food branding but where’s the heat? Where’s the sizzle? Where’s the seductive wordplay on say, “extra-large fries”? Where’s the unabashed sexy imagery that Ad Nut expects from Durex that would make Ad Nut’s faint squirrel heart skip a beat?

Don’t misunderstand Ad Nut. The campaign will still get tongues wagging and resonate with Durex’s target audience. But as a voyeuristic squirrel with a keen eye for the provocative, this feels like a missed opportunity for pushing the boundaries of what’s considered acceptable in advertising. And Ad Nut’s biggest beef? The nuggets and the fries look as flaccid as the campaign itself.

Common Durex, give Ad Nut a McSteamy, something to really sink its teeth into.