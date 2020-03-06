durex

Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes
Mar 6, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes

The company behind brands like Durex, Lysol and Mucinex brand is restructuring operations to become less siloed and more efficient.

Durex challenges sexual norms in major brand relaunch
Feb 17, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Durex challenges sexual norms in major brand relaunch

Brand will 'take a stand for sex' in its global marketing and communications.

Cannes 2015: On the croisette with Durex global brand director Ukonwa Ojo
Jun 22, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Cannes 2015: On the croisette with Durex global brand director Ukonwa Ojo

CANNES - In an one-to-one video interview on the Croisette, Ukonwa Ojo (the global brand director and head of global brand equity for Durex and KY at Reckitt Benckiser) tells Campaign Asia-Pacific about her reasons for attending Cannes and the thinking behind elevating the condom brand to a sexual wellbeing brand.

Okamoto turns restrictions to social advantage in China
Jun 29, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Okamoto turns restrictions to social advantage in China

SHANGHAI - Strict regulations around 'intimate' products in China have spurred Japanese condom manufacturer Okamoto to move to the forefront of social marketing, where it entertains netizens with copy filled with sexual puns.

Durex campaign has fun with Cantonese pun for ‘furry bunny’
Dec 2, 2013
Benjamin Li

Durex campaign has fun with Cantonese pun for ‘furry bunny’

HONG KONG - Never one to shy away from cheekiness, Durex has launched a digital-driven ad campaign in Hong Kong that makes use of a Cantonese pun for having sex without a condom.

Durex Hong Kong tries to arouse interest in 'Performan'
Jul 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

Durex Hong Kong tries to arouse interest in 'Performan'

HONG KONG - Moving away from its traditional TVC-driven campaigns, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex condom brand has launched a new digital-led campaign that resembles a campaign for a superhero movie.

