Dr Oetker picks Adam & Eve/DDB to lead global creative account

BBDO, the incumbent, will continue to handle Germany.

Omnicom’s Adam & Eve/DDB has been appointed as lead global creative agency for food and ingredients brand-owner Dr Oetker, to handle advertising across more than 40 markets.

The London-based agency, which was appointed following a pitch process that kicked off in February this year, has been charged with developing an over-arching global brand strategy for the German group, as well as devising creative for its various sub-brands in its many markets.

Omnicom's BBDO, which was the incumbent on the global ad account and has worked for Dr Oetker for half a century, and WPP's Ogilvy, also contested the pitch.

BBDO will continue to handle creative in Germany, Dr Oetker’s biggest market.

Adam & Eve/DDB pitched alongide DDB Dusseldorf and sister PR agency FleishmanHillard.

FleishmanHillard has been appointed as Dr Oetker's international PR agency and WPP's Design Bridge will work across brand and product design as part of the review.

Dr Oetker, alongside Lyle's Golden Syrup, used to sponsor The Great British Bake Off in the UK back in 2017, when the show moved to Channel 4 from the BBC. The brand continues to sponsor Bake Off in Germany.

Claudia Willvonseder, Dr Oetker's senior executive manager international and brand and innovation manager, said: "With these agency appointments, we are getting experienced international partners on board. They will help us to position our Dr Oetker master brand and the internationally managed sub-brands even more clearly in the international and digital context."

Parent company Dr August Oetker, which owns food, beers and wine brands, reported 7.33bn euros in sales in 2020—of which 46% were in Germany and 54% in the rest of the world.

The company told investors in the most recent annual report that "Dr Oetker has strengthened international cooperation and the joint exchange between countries on the marketing side", adding "increased use was made of digital marketing formats" with a push for increased "effectiveness and efficiency".

Campaign UK

