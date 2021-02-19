Digital Marketing News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

DDB Hong Kong launches content unit

The new offering will bring together the agency’s creative department with production talent to boost social and digital briefs.

From left: Jamal Hamidi & Jacie Tan
DDB Group Hong Kong has announced the launch of Motion, its new content unit that aims to “bring the exacting craftsmanship of film and photography studios to digital-friendly executions” and ultimately create higher-quality content for social and digital work. The unit will specialise in digital content, video, photography, animation and motion design and live-streaming.

It will bring together filmmaking, animation, and photography specialists with the creative department; and the two departments will join heads on creative briefs. The agency’s traditional TV production offering has also been folded into Motion.

Jamal Hamidi, previously ECD of DDB Hong Kong, will take the reins as managing director of Motion. Hamidi has assembled a team of social-led content creators who also share a passion for film and photography.

He also recruited Jacie Tan from O&M RedFuse as head of content creation. Tan brings three decades of experience as a producer to Motion, and is said to be equally adept with social content as she is with big-budget films. “In Jacie, we get the Holy Grail of production heads,” said Hamidi. “She’s a veteran film producer who also has deep digital and social experience. She’s also an incredible creative leader who commands tremendous respect.”

DDB Hong Kong CEO Andreas Krasser said that the launch of Motion was informed by soaring expectations of production by consumers. “From Netflix shows and Marvel movies, through to the work of professional social influencers, consumers have become accustomed to breathtaking production values on their newsfeeds,” said Krasser.

“Motion is a response to increasing recognition from clients that a scrappy approach to content doesn’t make brands look more authentic, it makes them look cheap.”

The unit has already begun operation, producing digital content and physical collateral for existing DDB clients including McDonald’s, Hotels.com, Landmark, and Johnson&Johnson. For a taster of Motion’s capabilities, the team created a video piece that compiles stylish footage.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

