Advertising Marketing PR Analysis Data News
Lecia Bushak
1 day ago

Diversity in healthcare marketing nowhere near enough: ANA

The US report on diversity in marketing paints a picture of an industry making slow progress, but systemic change is needed.

Diversity in healthcare marketing nowhere near enough: ANA

The last year has seen a flurry of statements and initiatives from healthcare organizations newly conscious of the industry’s poor track record on diversity, equity and inclusion. A new study spearheaded by the ANA and its Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing found that some of those efforts have started to pay off — but that deeper systemic change is still needed.

2021 marks the fourth year that the ANA/AIMM has published the report, which tracks gender and ethnic diversity among its client-side members’ marketing teams. The overall numbers are trending in the right direction: In 2021, just under 31% of those employees were from diverse backgrounds, up from 28.5% in 2020 and 27.6% in 2019.

In healthcare marketing, some of the progress likely stems from far more conscious efforts to reach out to a broader candidate base, according to Julia Missaggia, EVP of people and culture at CMI Media Group and Compas.

“The need for talent has opened up the eyes of hiring managers, so they’re more open to hiring non-traditional healthcare marketing talent or talent completely outside of the industry in general,” she explained. “They also have a greater willingness to train and onboard these individuals to make them successful.”

Among employees of the teams examined in the report, 11.7% were Asian, 8.9% were Hispanic/Latino and 6.6% were Black. While the report noted a rise in Asian and Hispanic/Latino employees during the last few years, there has been no significant increase in the percentage of Black employees. In 2021, ANA started including Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, who make up 0.3% of the industry, in the report.

In short, the results show some traction, but not enough. That’s why Real Chemistry chief global inclusion and health equity officer Mary Stutts believes diversifying the healthcare marketing workforce is merely the tip of the iceberg.

“I do think there are more diverse patients and people being profiled in our marketing campaigns and being featured in the campaigns, and there has been somewhat of an increase as far as hiring a diverse workforce in our marketing ecosystem,” she said. “But there is a lot of room for improvement, because you can’t stop at diversity.”

Stutts stressed that inclusion — which she defines as ensuring that people of color feel valued, celebrated and respected — requires more than simply filling roles with people of color. Inclusion, she said, means that those employees have the same access to opportunities as white employees. In that sense, the healthcare marketing industry has a considerable amount of work to do.

“A lot of folks hire a diverse workforce and they think they’re done,” Stutts explained. “But if you look deeper, people of color stay at bottom-level positions. You’re not seeing that upward trajectory, so you’re not seeing true inclusion.”

The ANA report found that senior-level jobs were the least diverse and entry-level, administration and support positions were the most diverse. Nearly 72% of senior-level employees were white, while only 5% were Black.

To narrow that gap, Stutts emphasized the importance of training higher-up execs to lead inclusively and implementing more rigorous career-development guidance and mentorship for people of color. Regular conversations with employees about where they see their career going in five years — and how managers can help them reach those goals — will be integral in improving retention.

“Be intentional in how you’re going to measure your success and how you’re going to hold your leaders accountable,” Stutts said. “Set some metrics, set some targets and do your 360-degree evaluations to see what the real experiences of people working in your organization are. Don’t just rely on your immediate direct reports to tell you what’s really going on. You have to get out there and talk to people.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Related Articles

Top 5 takeaways from ANA's diversity conference
Advertising
Nov 10, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Top 5 takeaways from ANA's diversity conference

No ‘diversity’ without disability: why marketing needs to wake up to the world's most underrepresented minority group
Advertising
Aug 9, 2021
Matthew Keegan

No ‘diversity’ without disability: why marketing ...

Female marketer leadership at 'all time high', says ANA study
Marketing
Nov 7, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Female marketer leadership at 'all time high', says ...

ANA's 'Rip van Winkle' moment
Advertising
May 5, 2021
Bob Hoffman

ANA's 'Rip van Winkle' moment

Just Published

Income awards media account to OMD
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Income awards media account to OMD

Integrated planning and buying remit is understood to be worth S$5 million.

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine

The ecommerce customer-experience specialist runs a team of 70 that specialises in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise
Advertising
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China ...

The brand faced an uproar from consumers and top KOLs over what appeared to be a broken pricing promise. Its response, perceived by most as reasonable, has defused the situation.

So you want to market your brand through esports?
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

So you want to market your brand through esports?

GAME CHANGERS: Here's what motivates most brands and what the successful ones do.