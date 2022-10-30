Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with experiences line-up across globe

Disney is marking its 100th birthday next year with a series of exclusive experiences, exhibitions, concerts and new product launches across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Ahead of the 2023 celebrations, the animation and entertainment company ran a Disney100 Debut event last night (27 October) in London, hosted by presenter Emma Willis, who was joined by celebs including TV personality Jess Wright and singer Rachel Stevens, and featured performances from Disneyland Paris and the cast of The Lion King.

On 16 October next year it will be 100 years since Walt Disney and his sibling Roy introduced Disney animation to the world. Events will commence ahead of that, including Disney100: The Concert. The Hollywood Sound Orchestra will play songs from films including Beauty & the Beast, Mary Poppins and Encanto. The UK tour (from 31 May to 8 June) will visit arenas in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bournemouth. Tickets are available to buy today (28 October).