Ben Bold
Oct 30, 2022

Disney celebrates 100th anniversary with experiences line-up across globe

Emma Willis, Jess Wright and Rachel Stevens to host ‘star-studded Disney100’ preview event in London.

Disney is marking its 100th birthday next year with a series of exclusive experiences, exhibitions, concerts and new product launches across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Ahead of the 2023 celebrations, the animation and entertainment company ran a Disney100 Debut event last night (27 October) in London, hosted by presenter Emma Willis, who was joined by celebs including TV personality Jess Wright and singer Rachel Stevens, and featured performances from Disneyland Paris and the cast of The Lion King.

On 16 October next year it will be 100 years since Walt Disney and his sibling Roy introduced Disney animation to the world. Events will commence ahead of that, including Disney100: The Concert. The Hollywood Sound Orchestra will play songs from films including Beauty & the BeastMary Poppins and Encanto. The UK tour (from 31 May to 8 June) will visit arenas in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bournemouth. Tickets are available to buy today (28 October).

At Disney100: The Exhibition, the company will display historical artworks, costumes, props and artefacts from its movies. Kicking off in the US in February, it will head to Munich in April and to London's ExCel in the autumn.

Other events include Wonder of Friendship – The Experience, "an immersive multi-sensory experience targeted at Gen Zs and young adults". Opening in London, it will feature installations set across four rooms, themed around films such as Alice in WonderlandLilo & Stitch and The Lion King. A promo video is available online.

Lastly, "The wonder of play" is a global campaign that will encourage parents and their kids to play more, with Disney launching an array of new products from the Disney100 Decades Collection.

Nicole Morse, vice-president brand and franchise marketing strategy, Disney EMEA, said: "Anyone who has seen a child's face light up watching Frozen or meeting Buzz Lightyear in real life knows the sense of wonder we are celebrating tonight.

"For 100 years, Disney has had the privilege of bringing our stories and characters into people's lives and bringing joy to fans around the world. Tonight is the perfect way to kick off our 100th anniversary celebrations as we begin our second century of creating magic."

 

 

Campaign UK
