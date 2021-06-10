Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Dettol has launched a campaign titled #DettolSalutes.

The campaign sees Dettol pay tribute to Covid-19 warriors by replacing its logo with an image of a 'Covid protector' along with their story.

The brand has curated 100 such stories from across India and carried them on its liquid handwash packs. Dettol has also launched a website - www.DettolSalutes.com. This platform is created especially for people from across India to share stories and acknowledge Covid protectors in their midst by creating customised virtual packs and sharing it on their social media channels.

Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia, health and nutrition, Reckitt, said, “True to Dettol’s legacy of being a protector, #DettolSalutes is our way of paying tribute to the many other protectors in the country. We believe these stories when shared, give a sense of much needed optimism among those seeing them. Therefore, as a brand, we have for the first time in Dettol’s history, given up our logo to share their actions. As the packs carry these stories, we believe they will also carry a message of hope across our country.”

A total of 4 million #DettolSalute packs will be available across India from the third week of June.